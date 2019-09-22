As Hca Healthcare (HCA) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Steinberg Asset Management Has Boosted Holding; Smith Asset Management Group LP Lifted Its Varian Medical Systems (VAR) Holding by $5.79 Million as Shares Declined

Steinberg Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 109.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc bought 18,626 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The hedge fund held 35,638 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.82 million, up from 17,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $124.28. About 2.14 million shares traded or 34.89% up from the average. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased its stake in Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR) by 18.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp bought 42,537 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The hedge fund held 270,586 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.84 million, up from 228,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Varian Medical Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $117.53. About 1.24 million shares traded or 73.49% up from the average. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 04/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS- REPLACED $600 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, TERMINATED CREDIT AGREEMENT ENTERED ON SEPT 1, 2017; 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – SECOND HALF DOSE SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE RELATIVELY FLAT VERSUS FIRST HALF; 22/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N – VARIAN NOTIFIES SIRTEX IT WILL NOT SUBMIT A COUNTERPROPOSAL TO COMPETING BID; 30/05/2018 – Varian Halcyon Systems Expand Access to Cancer Care at Three Centers in Africa; 25/04/2018 – Varian Medical 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.15; 04/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL – NOTES THAT DIRECTORS OF SIRTEX CONTINUE TO UNANIMOUSLY SUPPORT AND RECOMMEND VARIAN SCHEME; 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – AT THIS TIME, DIRECTORS OF CO CONTINUE TO UNANIMOUSLY SUPPORT & RECOMMEND VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC’S SCHEME; 25/04/2018 – VARIAN 2Q REV. $730.0M, EST. $688.4M; 07/05/2018 – Varian Acquires Taiwan Distributor Cooperative CL Enterprises; 26/03/2018 – SIRTEX REPORTS FIRB APPROVAL ON VARIAN SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold HCA shares while 211 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 233.42 million shares or 0.46% less from 234.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund LP reported 548,107 shares. Paradigm Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 8,700 shares. 14,898 are owned by Rafferty Asset Mngmt Lc. Ww Asset Mngmt holds 0.13% or 20,180 shares in its portfolio. Dnb Asset As reported 0% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Partner Fund Management Lp has 1.62% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Proffitt And Goodson holds 0.12% or 3,553 shares. Art Limited Liability Corp reported 25,936 shares stake. Condor Capital Management reported 16,950 shares. Sumitomo Life reported 20,094 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp Incorporated (Ca) invested 0.02% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Colony Group Llc holds 0.01% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) or 1,481 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp has 0.1% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 2.51M shares. Adage Cap Prtn Grp Lc invested in 323,000 shares. Nordea Invest Management Ab accumulated 471,279 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $31,024 activity.

More notable recent HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “HCA Holdings Q1 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “AdventHealth buys freestanding ER near Four Corners – Orlando Business Journal” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why HCA Healthcare Slipped Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: April 16, 2019.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91B and $2.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 43,709 shares to 251,177 shares, valued at $27.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 598,129 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 480,273 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.