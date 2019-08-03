As Hca Healthcare (HCA) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Lyrical Asset Management LP Trimmed Its Holding by $8.75 Million; Logmein (LOGM) Holder Regentatlantic Capital Decreased Holding by $477,600

Lyrical Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp sold 67,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 3.50M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $455.89 million, down from 3.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $127.14. About 1.53M shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE SAYS UNIT ENTERED INTO JOINDER AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE SENIOR SECURED TERM B-8 LOAN MATURING ON FEB 15, 2024, OTHERS – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – DJ HCA Healthcare Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCA); 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q EPS $3.18

Regentatlantic Capital Llc decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 53.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regentatlantic Capital Llc sold 5,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The institutional investor held 5,184 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $415,000, down from 11,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regentatlantic Capital Llc who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $73.61. About 280,358 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – LogMeln Names Sara Andrews to Board of Directors; 13/03/2018 LastPass Recognized in Independent Research Firm Enterprise Password Management Vendor Landscape Report; 20/04/2018 – DJ LogMeIn Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOGM); 10/04/2018 – LogMeln Announces LastPass Integration Partnership with OneLogin; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.20-Adj EPS $5.31; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees FY18 EPS 85c-EPS 96c; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q EPS 56c; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Names Sara Andrews to Bd of Directors; 10/05/2018 – LogMeln’s Jive and GoToStage Win Stevie® Awards for New Product or Service of the Year from the 2018 American Business Awards®

Analysts await LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.04 EPS, down 11.86% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.18 per share. LOGM’s profit will be $51.39M for 17.69 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by LogMeIn, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.56% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold LOGM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 44.42 million shares or 8.13% less from 48.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cooper Creek Prtn Mngmt Ltd Company reported 25,000 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Principal Fin Grp owns 225,961 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Assetmark reported 0% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Massachusetts Fincl Ma holds 0.01% or 226,159 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, First Citizens Bank & Communication has 0.05% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Illinois-based Alyeska Inv Grp Lp has invested 1.99% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Gam Hldg Ag holds 12,470 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability Company invested 2.6% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). 364,067 were accumulated by Td Asset Mngmt. Illinois-based Citadel Advsr Llc has invested 0.02% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Dupont Mgmt Corporation holds 0.02% or 11,564 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems, California-based fund reported 84,994 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt stated it has 8,956 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 13D Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 20,663 shares. Bartlett And Company Lc has 85 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc, which manages about $2.94 billion and $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 10,611 shares to 136,660 shares, valued at $8.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 8,886 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,596 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

More notable recent LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “LOGM or MANT: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “LogMeIn Opens AI Center of Excellence Nasdaq:LOGM – GlobeNewswire” published on March 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “36 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did LogMeIn’s (NASDAQ:LOGM) Share Price Deserve to Gain 79%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Monday Option Activity: LOGM, INTU, OSTK – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 10 sales for $27.56 million activity. On Thursday, February 7 Morrow J William sold $36,979 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) or 263 shares. Shares for $4.72M were sold by STEELE JOHN M. 37,500 HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares with value of $5.24M were sold by RUTHERFORD BILL B. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider Whalen Kathleen M sold $27,896. The insider Foster Jon M sold 32,944 shares worth $4.63M. $1.17 million worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares were sold by Torres Kathryn A..

Lyrical Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.58B and $7.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) by 285,521 shares to 5.19M shares, valued at $304.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) by 433,270 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.41M shares, and has risen its stake in Qurate Retail Inc. Class A.

More notable recent HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s Why HCA Healthcare Slipped Today – The Motley Fool” on April 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Goldman likes HCA in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 10, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.