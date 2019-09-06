As Hca Healthcare (HCA) Market Valuation Rose, Farmers Trust Co Raised Holding; Kirr Marbach & Company Raised Its Stake in Nuance Communications (NUAN) by $475,904 as Share Value Declined

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc increased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 5.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc bought 29,744 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The institutional investor held 568,050 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62 million, up from 538,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $17.32. About 1.35 million shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – COMPANY IS REITERATING ITS EXPECTATION FOR 5% TO 7% GROWTH IN NET NEW BOOKINGS IN FISCAL YEAR 2018; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE SAYS PAUL RICCI TO RETIRE; 17/04/2018 – European $1.66 Billion Speech and Voice Recognition Market Analysis 2016-2018 Forecast to 2025 – Key Players are Microsoft, Nuance Comms, and iFlytek – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS SAYS ITS BOARD ALSO CONFIRMED THAT IT IS CONFIDENT THAT IT WILL NAME A NEW CEO BY MARCH 31, 2018; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Calls on Reform of Nuance’s Executive Pay Practices; 07/03/2018 – Nuance and Epic Team to Deliver Array of AI-powered Healthcare Virtual Assistants; 06/03/2018 – Nuance Dragon Medical One Achieves HITRUST CSF Certification for Third-Party Privacy, Security and Compliance; 15/04/2018 – Nuance OmniPage Server 2 Delivers Company’s Most Comprehensive and Powerful Document Conversion Solution to Date; 07/03/2018 – Nuance and Epic Team to Deliver Array of Al-powered Healthcare Virtual Assistants; 13/03/2018 – Nuance Gives Brands Back Their Voice, Advances AI-Powered Engine for Conversational Dialog

Farmers Trust Co increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 13.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers Trust Co bought 4,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 38,656 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.04M, up from 33,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers Trust Co who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $126.26. About 673,554 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 21/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – ENVISION HEALTHCARE SHARES UP 3.3 PCT PREMARKET AFTER REUTERS REPORTS, CITING SOURCES THAT HCA, KKR TEAM UP TO BID FOR CO; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $2.12B, EST. $2.10B; 21/05/2018 – CNBC: HCA and KKR team up for Envision bid

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Partner Fund Management Limited Partnership holds 286,951 shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. Loews Corp reported 75,000 shares. Burney holds 0.65% or 79,903 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 173 shares. The Ohio-based Cleararc Capital has invested 0.1% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Zeke Cap Advsrs Lc has 0.06% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 4,909 shares. 26,892 were reported by Dupont Cap. Steinberg Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 17,012 shares. Verus Fincl Prtnrs holds 0.43% or 9,360 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability Company invested 0% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Bessemer Gp, a New Jersey-based fund reported 599 shares. 18,804 are owned by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Communications Limited. The Ohio-based Meeder Asset Incorporated has invested 0.56% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Narwhal Management holds 0.2% or 7,096 shares. Lenox Wealth Inc invested 0.01% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Farmers Trust Co, which manages about $352.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 5,255 shares to 9,819 shares, valued at $1.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3,330 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,273 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

More notable recent HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “HCA Healthcare, Inc. to Present at September Healthcare Conferences – Business Wire” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc, which manages about $658.08M and $411.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech Solution (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4,286 shares to 210,532 shares, valued at $15.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 2,023 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,107 shares, and cut its stake in Colliers International Group.