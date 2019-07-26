As Hca Healthcare (HCA) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Lyrical Asset Management LP Has Cut Holding; Arizona State Retirement System Position In Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Was Increased

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by 3.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System bought 7,843 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 260,437 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.23 million, up from 252,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $40.75. About 858,601 shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 7.74% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 06/03/2018 – BANGKOK — China’s land reclamation and militarization of islands in the South China Sea lacks transparency and is causing angst in the Indo-Pacific region, according to Vice Adm. Philip Saywer, commander of the U.S. Navy’s 7th Fleet. In a telephone briefing on Tuesday, one day after a U.S; 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – VINCE MACCIOCCHI WILL EXPAND HIS LEADERSHIP ROLE AS HEAD OF NUTRITION; 23/03/2018 – Feed and Grain: Bunge’s Argentine Plants Behind ADM Bid; 29/03/2018 – FOCUS-Pressure builds on Bunge with struggle to give up sugar; 01/05/2018 – ADM Says Ballyhooed Days of Crop Origination Are Thing of Past; 19/03/2018 – ADM to restructure divisions; 23/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-EU faces biodiesel import surge after anti-dumping duty ends; 16/05/2018 – U.S. grain handler Bartlett to merge with logistics firm; 25/05/2018 – ADM: ACTIVITY HAS SLOWED OR STOPPED AT SEVERAL OF ITS PLANTS; 01/05/2018 – ADM 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 49C

Lyrical Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp sold 67,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.50 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $455.89M, down from 3.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $144.63. About 880,191 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 21.03% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 01/05/2018 – HCA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $8.45B TO $8.75B; 21/03/2018 – HCA Healthcare: Current Far West Division Pres Bryan Rogers to Retire

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 insider sales for $28.14 million activity. Reiner Deborah M also sold $72,639 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) on Tuesday, January 29. $1.17 million worth of stock was sold by Torres Kathryn A. on Tuesday, February 12. $36,979 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) was sold by Morrow J William. On Monday, February 11 the insider Foster Jon M sold $4.63M. Shares for $27,896 were sold by Whalen Kathleen M on Wednesday, February 6. $4.72M worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares were sold by STEELE JOHN M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advsrs Ltd holds 0.05% or 66,579 shares. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt owns 15,499 shares or 1.41% of their US portfolio. Omers Administration Corporation has 0.01% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Grand Jean Capital Management reported 0.35% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 844,558 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,034 shares. Prudential Finance Inc reported 895,739 shares stake. Art Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.32% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.04% stake. Brandes Invest Prtn LP owns 421,482 shares. Bank & Trust Of America Corp De holds 0.01% or 589,469 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability holds 403 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Budros Ruhlin And Roe stated it has 2,050 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Allstate owns 23,414 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Rudman Errol M accumulated 5.54% or 62,970 shares.

Lyrical Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.58B and $7.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 201,323 shares to 4.44 million shares, valued at $368.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) by 64,569 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.64 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $3.77 million activity. LUCIANO JUAN R bought $1.00 million worth of stock or 23,657 shares. Another trade for 6,000 shares valued at $256,542 was bought by Young Ray G.

Arizona State Retirement System, which manages about $8.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 8,807 shares to 134,865 shares, valued at $12.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE) by 17,529 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 313,373 shares, and cut its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW).