As Hca Healthcare (HCA) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Lowered Its Stake by $959,270; Verus Financial Partners Raised Anthem (ANTM) Holding by $592,020

Verus Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 213.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verus Financial Partners Inc bought 2,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,039 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, up from 969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $284.16. About 718,241 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 30/05/2018 – Trump Told Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones NFL Anthem Protests Were ‘Very Winning’ Issue — Deposition; 23/05/2018 – NFL SAYS IT HAS REACHED NEW POLICY ON NATIONAL ANTHEM PROTESTS, REQUIRING PLAYERS TO STAND AND SHOW RESPECT FOR FLAG; 06/04/2018 – Anthem May Win by Sitting Out Wave of Health Insurance Deals; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q EPS $4.99; 25/04/2018 – U.S. health insurer Anthem’s quarterly profit rises 30 pct; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – NOW EXPECTS MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TO BE BETWEEN 40.1 MLN – 40.3 MLN FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP REDUCED BIO, ARRS, SNPS, UNH, ANTM IN 1Q: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s Negative Outlook Reflects Elevated Fincl Leverage Ratios

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 3.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab sold 7,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 196,117 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.57M, down from 203,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $134.99. About 1.21M shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 21.03% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500.

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 38,995 shares to 340,304 shares, valued at $17.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 573,273 shares in the quarter, for a total of 716,871 shares, and has risen its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 2,482 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership owns 5,520 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability Co reported 1.54 million shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 361,100 shares. Cookson Peirce & accumulated 138,501 shares or 1.52% of the stock. Retirement Of Alabama owns 124,352 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. South State Corp owns 2,060 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moody Comml Bank Trust Division owns 251 shares. Bokf Na reported 6,276 shares. Moreover, Bowling Portfolio Management Lc has 1.01% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Fifth Third State Bank reported 0% stake. Legal & General Group Incorporated Pcl reported 0.13% stake. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 53,697 shares. Hanson Mcclain accumulated 0% or 15 shares. Oakworth has 0% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Analysts await HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.47 EPS, up 7.86% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.29 per share. HCA’s profit will be $845.50 million for 13.66 P/E if the $2.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.97 actual EPS reported by HCA Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.84% negative EPS growth.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 sales for $28.14 million activity. The insider Foster Jon M sold 32,944 shares worth $4.63M. Morrow J William sold $442,302 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) on Wednesday, January 30. Reiner Deborah M also sold $64,807 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares. Whalen Kathleen M sold $27,896 worth of stock or 200 shares. $3.90 million worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) was sold by CAMPBELL VICTOR L. Another trade for 8,368 shares valued at $1.17 million was sold by Torres Kathryn A..

