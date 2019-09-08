As Hca Healthcare (Call) (HCA) Valuation Rose, D-E Shaw & Company Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.21 Million; Cedar Rock Capital LTD Holding in Philip Morris Intl (PM) Upped as Market Valuation Declined

Cedar Rock Capital Ltd increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 1.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd bought 102,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The hedge fund held 9.37 million shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $828.09 million, up from 9.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $72.97. About 5.60 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Capex $1.7 Billion; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Marlboro Cigarette Shipments 57.97B; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Latin America & Canada Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 1.4%; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Credit Risk Protected by De-Leveraging Path; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris on track for worst day in a decade as iQOS growth in Japan ‘plateaus’; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 EPS $5.15-EPS $5.30; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and F; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INT’L CREDIT RISK PROTECTED BY DE-LEVERAGING PATH; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Currency-neutral Net Rev Growth of Approximately 8.0%

D-E Shaw & Company Inc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (Call) (HCA) by 9.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc sold 9,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The hedge fund held 93,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.19 million, down from 102,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $126.1. About 1.44 million shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Cites HCA’s Continued Track Record of Stable Operating Performance and Strong Cash Flow; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q REV. $11.42B, EST. $11.28B; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $2.12B, EST. $2.10B; 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BB+’/’RR1’ Ratings to HCA Inc.’s Term Loans; 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 EPS $8.50-EPS $9; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division; 08/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ HCA Healthcare Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCA)

D-E Shaw & Company Inc, which manages about $81.36B and $77.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ribbon Communications Inc by 102,139 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $5.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gulfport Energy Corp (NASDAQ:GPOR) by 1.30 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.32M shares, and has risen its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S A (NYSE:OEC).

Analysts await HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.13 EPS, down 1.39% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.16 per share. HCA’s profit will be $702.61 million for 14.80 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual EPS reported by HCA Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.62% negative EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $31,024 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Capital Limited Liability Co invested in 3.56M shares or 0.49% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.11% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Synovus Corp holds 996 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.14% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 0.08% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). 659,013 are owned by Sterling Management Limited. Gsa Capital Llp holds 10,024 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. State Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.11% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Atria Lc invested in 16,944 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, a New York-based fund reported 227,519 shares. American Assets Invest Mgmt Lc owns 13,000 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd, Ohio-based fund reported 1,717 shares. The Switzerland-based Gam Holdings Ag has invested 0.06% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust invested in 1.12 million shares or 0.13% of the stock. Cibc Asset Management Inc holds 0.02% or 28,120 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boyer Corporon Wealth Ltd Co holds 1.25% or 31,626 shares. Old Point Trust & Svcs N A reported 15,397 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Loomis Sayles & Co Lp owns 0.01% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 58,206 shares. Deprince Race Zollo invested in 210,231 shares. Tctc Hldg Lc reported 194,274 shares. Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Corp has 0.36% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 67,331 shares. Lenox Wealth owns 663 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada owns 88,152 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Lourd Capital Ltd Liability Company reported 4,284 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr invested 0% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Valicenti Advisory Incorporated reported 13,295 shares. Michigan-based Sigma Investment Counselors has invested 0.03% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Investec Asset Mngmt Limited owns 3.83 million shares. Cedar Rock Capital Limited accumulated 9.37M shares. Susquehanna Intll Grp Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0% stake.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.