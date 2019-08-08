As Hc2 Hldgs (HCHC) Stock Price Rose, Equitec Specialists Has Raised Its Position by $1.11 Million; Force Capital Management Boosted Its Autonation (AN) Position by $968,870

Equitec Specialists Llc increased its stake in Hc2 Hldgs Inc (HCHC) by 2050.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc bought 553,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.40% . The institutional investor held 580,592 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 million, up from 27,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Hc2 Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.37M market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.09. About 105,520 shares traded. HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:HCHC) has declined 62.06% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.06% the S&P500. Some Historical HCHC News: 10/05/2018 – HC2 Holdings Re-Affirms 2018 Guidance for Construction and Marine Services Segments; 17/05/2018 – HC2 at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 24; 03/05/2018 – HC2 Holdings Announces Launch of Private Offering of $105 M Senior Secured Notes; 02/05/2018 – HC2 Announces Pansend Life Sciences Portfolio Company BeneVir Biopharm to be Acquired by Janssen Biotech, Inc. for up to $1.04; 03/05/2018 – HC2 HOLDINGS INC – PRIVATE OFFERING OF $105 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS 11.000% SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2019; 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS SALE OF BENEVIR BIOPHARM CREDIT POSITIVE FOR HC2; 23/05/2018 – HC2 at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – HC2 Short-Interest Ratio Rises 87% to 10 Days; 24/04/2018 – HC2 Holdings Sets First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Date and Webcast; 16/05/2018 – HC2 Presenting at B. Riley FBR Investor Conference May 24

Force Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 141.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Force Capital Management Llc bought 27,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.76% . The hedge fund held 47,207 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69M, up from 19,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Force Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $48.44. About 766,547 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has risen 2.25% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 20/04/2018 – Dr. Jacqueline a. Travisano Elected to AutoNation’s Bd of Directors; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q New Vehicle Revenue $2.8B; 01/05/2018 – Some question the wisdom of this move, but AutoNation CEO Mike Jackson is not worried; 15/05/2018 – Harris Associates LP Exits Position in AutoNation; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q REV. $5.3B, EST. $5.27B; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.01, EST. $1; 15/05/2018 – AutoNation May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 14th Straight Gain; 19/04/2018 – DJ AutoNation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AN); 01/05/2018 – AutoNation CEO Sees Shift Towards Trucks and SUV’s (Video)

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $4.64 million activity. $41,469 worth of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) was bought by EDELSON DAVID B.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold AN shares while 66 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 56.09 million shares or 0.29% less from 56.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 14,446 are owned by Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md. Strs Ohio holds 0.01% or 85,026 shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 41,387 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) or 30,650 shares. Stephens Inc Ar owns 12,926 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 140 shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co, Wisconsin-based fund reported 266 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board stated it has 0.01% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Sei Investments has 11,334 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0% stake. Hanson Mcclain holds 0% or 486 shares in its portfolio. Us Bancorporation De reported 0% stake. Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN).

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $524.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co by 36,811 shares to 111,140 shares, valued at $6.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mts Sys Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 10,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,700 shares, and cut its stake in Mts Sys Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:MTSC).