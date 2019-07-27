As Haynes International (HAYN) Shares Declined, Shareholder Boston Partners Has Cut by $4.68 Million Its Holding; Korea Investment Has Upped T (TMUS) Holding by $11.41 Million

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Haynes International Inc (HAYN) by 28.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 146,338 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.19% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 369,952 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.15M, down from 516,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Haynes International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $384.23 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $30.7. About 33,462 shares traded. Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) has declined 18.23% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.66% the S&P500. Some Historical HAYN News: 03/05/2018 – HAYNES 2Q LOSS/SHR 17C, EST. EPS 4.0C; 07/03/2018 – Brad Haynes: Today’s other big Brazil retail scoop: @tbautzer and @carolinamandl broke news of up to $3 billion in back taxes; 03/05/2018 – Haynes International 2Q Rev $110.2M; 03/05/2018 – Trevor Haynes will take over as interim CEO; 16/03/2018 – STEVE COHEN ANNOUNCES HAYNES RESIGNATION IN EMAIL TO EMPLOYEES; 19/04/2018 – DJ Haynes International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAYN); 17/04/2018 – Brad Haynes: SCOOP: Amazon in talks with airline Azul for Brazil deliveries. Great reporting by @G_Slattery. The latest in a; 29/05/2018 – Haynes International, Inc. Announces Leadership Change; 03/05/2018 – Haynes International 2Q Loss/Shr 17c; 29/05/2018 – Haynes Intl, Inc. Announces Leadership Change

Korea Investment Corp increased its stake in T (TMUS) by 35.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp bought 165,354 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 636,901 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.01M, up from 471,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.98B market cap company. The stock increased 5.43% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $84.25. About 12.33 million shares traded or 133.03% up from the average. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 32.18% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 01/05/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week – sources (Reut; 10/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US INC TMUS.O IN NEW TALKS TO ACQUIRE SPRINT CORP S.N; 27/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG DTEGn.DE TO OWN MORE THAN 40 PERCENT OF COMBINED SPRINT CORP S.N – T-MOBILE US INC TMUS.O COMPANY IN DEAL BEING NEGOTIATED; 14/03/2018 – T-MOBILE US – CO. NBC-OWNED STATION NBC 5/KXAS-TV ANNOUNCED DEAL TO ACCELERATE REPACKING OF STATION’S 600 MHZ SPECTRUM IN NORTH TEXAS, SURROUNDING AREAS; 30/04/2018 – Pitch Behind T-Mobile-Sprint Merger: Keep Up With China in 5G; 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: T-Mobile, Sprint finalizing merger terms; 04/05/2018 – T-Mobile adds to record M&A spree; 03/05/2018 – Claure to steer Sprint’s merger with T-Mobile; 10/04/2018 – UPDATE: Sprint & T-Mobile have resumed deal talks, sources tell CNBC; 01/05/2018 – Deutsche Telekom Expects Debt Repayment If T-Mobile Buys Sprint

Analysts await Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.40 earnings per share, up 700.00% or $0.35 from last year’s $0.05 per share. HAYN’s profit will be $5.01M for 19.19 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Haynes International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 233.33% EPS growth.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18B and $75.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nutrien Ltd by 3.56 million shares to 12.58 million shares, valued at $663.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Libbey Inc (NYSEMKT:LBY) by 235,503 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.47M shares, and has risen its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

Korea Investment Corp, which manages about $22.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in W P Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 14,038 shares to 3,625 shares, valued at $284,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 30,703 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,500 shares, and cut its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vigilant Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Regions Corp has 0% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Bridgecreek Management Limited Liability stated it has 0.47% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Pinnacle Associate Limited reported 0.09% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Coastline Trust accumulated 0.05% or 4,500 shares. Sei Invests Company has 0.02% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 97,383 shares. Kbc Gp Nv owns 439,119 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. British Columbia Mngmt Corp holds 0.03% or 59,828 shares in its portfolio. Stifel stated it has 94,440 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company owns 9,999 shares. Moody Bank & Trust Trust Division owns 69,890 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Blackrock reported 15.09 million shares. Bancshares Of America De has invested 0.01% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Creative Planning reported 4,599 shares. Bloom Tree Prtnrs Ltd Liability has invested 5.91% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).