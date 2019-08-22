As Hawthorn Bancshares (HWBK) Stock Value Rose, Holder Gendell Jeffrey L Cut Holding; Sg Americas Securities Holding in Vulcan Matls Co Com (VMC) Cut by $2.79 Million

Gendell Jeffrey L decreased its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares Inc (HWBK) by 8.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gendell Jeffrey L sold 17,466 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.84% . The institutional investor held 195,567 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55 million, down from 213,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L who had been investing in Hawthorn Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.76M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $21.79. About 4,434 shares traded. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) has risen 16.78% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical HWBK News: 21/05/2018 – NEWRIVER REIT PLC NRRT.L – CONFIRMS THAT IT HAS ENTERED A PERIOD OF EXCLUSIVITY WITH HAWTHORN AND ITS MAJOR SHAREHOLDER REGARDING A POTENTIAL ACQUISITION OF BUSINESS; 17/05/2018 59HX: Hawthorn Finance Ltd: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 17/05/2018 – 92FO: Hawthorn Finance Ltd: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 21/05/2018 – NEWRIVER CONFIRMS ENTERED A PERIOD OF EXCLUSIVITY W/ HAWTHORN; 24/05/2018 – NEWRIVER REIT PLC – CONSIDERATION FOR DEAL WILL BE £55.1 MLN, PAYABLE IN CASH, £106.8M PRINCIPALLY COMPRISING HAWTHORN LEISURE’S NET DEBT; 24/05/2018 – NEWRIVER REIT PLC NRRT.L – ACQUISITION OF HAWTHORN LEISURE HOLDINGS LIMITED FOR £106.8 MLN; 17/05/2018 – REG-Hawthorn Finance Ltd FRN Variable Rate Fix

Sg Americas Securities Llc decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co Com (VMC) by 85.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Americas Securities Llc sold 23,681 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The institutional investor held 4,080 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $483,000, down from 27,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Americas Securities Llc who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $142.92. About 41,249 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Vulcan Materials; 26/03/2018 – Vulcan Minerals Inc. — Options Voisey’s Bay South Claims to Fjordland Exploration Inc; 19/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS LEGACY VULCAN LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – ALSO PLAN FOR $350 MLN IN INTERNAL GROWTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES DURING 2018; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q EBITDA $167.7M; 29/05/2018 – Michelin Receives Platinum and Gold Vulcan Supplier Awards; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – SHIPMENTS INCREASED 2.3 MLN TONS, OR 6 PERCENT, TO 40.5 MLN TONS IN QTR; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials Sees FY Adjusted Ebitda $1.15B-$1.25B; 16/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS- ON MARCH 13, UNIT RECEIVED DANGER ORDER ISSUED BY THE MINE SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION AT ITS CALERA QUARRY IN CALERA, ALABAMA; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – FOR 2018, EXPECT EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $4.00 TO $4.65 PER DILUTED SHARE

Gendell Jeffrey L, which manages about $721.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (KRE) by 90,000 shares to 350,000 shares, valued at $17.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 98,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 243,132 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Call).

Sg Americas Securities Llc, which manages about $10.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Hawaiian Inc Com by 48,986 shares to 70,085 shares, valued at $1.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equifax Inc Com (NYSE:EFX) by 217,224 shares in the quarter, for a total of 234,374 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc Msci Sth Afr Etf (EZA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold VMC shares while 135 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 122.20 million shares or 0.33% more from 121.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Group Nv holds 0.03% or 25,870 shares. 5,430 were reported by Aureus Asset Management Ltd Liability Company. First Republic Investment Mngmt Inc holds 0% or 3,986 shares in its portfolio. Optimum Advsrs has invested 0.06% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd reported 5.23% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Montag A & Assocs stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 21,795 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 85,714 shares. Frontier Capital Management Co Limited Com has invested 0.48% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Veritable LP invested in 2,179 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Proshare Advsr has 22,726 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa reported 1,920 shares. Livingston Gru Asset Mgmt Com (Operating As Southport Management) has invested 0.11% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Amica Mutual Ins Com stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Kentucky Retirement owns 5,764 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

