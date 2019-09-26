As Hawthorn Bancshares (HWBK) Stock Value Rose, Endeavour Capital Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake; Genesis Energy LP (GEL) Holder Harvest Fund Advisors Has Cut Its Position

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Genesis Energy LP (GEL) by 74.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc sold 3.50 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.15% . The hedge fund held 1.22M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.61 million, down from 4.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Genesis Energy LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $21.34. About 139,319 shares traded. Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) has declined 0.17% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical GEL News: 14/03/2018 – GENESIS REPORTS STRONG 2017 RESULTS; 11/04/2018 – Genesis Energy, L.P. Declares Quarterly Distribution; 29/05/2018 – SEGA Genesis Classics Launches for PS4, Xbox One and PC with 90’s Nostalgia Music Video from Eclectic Method; 26/03/2018 – Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication of Preclinical Data in Neuropsychopharmacology Demonstrating Effect of Cannabidiol Gel Treatment in Reduction of Relapse in an Addiction Model; 04/05/2018 – Genesis Energy 1Q Rev $725.8M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Genesis Energy LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEL); 11/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Urtica Comp. Gel for Prevention and Therapy of Radiation Dermatitis (Urticacomp); 10/04/2018 – Coromega Debuts Coromega Max Liquid Protein and Coromega Max Pre-Workout MCT Gel; 15/04/2018 – GENESIS ENERGY LTD – BARBARA CHAPMAN REPLACES JOHN LEUCHARS AS NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 08/03/2018 – EyeGate Pharma Submits Investigational Device Exemption Amendment for Second Pilot Study of Ocular Bandage Gel

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares Inc (HWBK) by 20.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc sold 86,126 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.84% . The hedge fund held 344,225 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.23 million, down from 430,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Hawthorn Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $151.26M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $24.1. About 1,636 shares traded. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) has risen 16.78% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical HWBK News: 17/05/2018 59HX: Hawthorn Finance Ltd: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 24/05/2018 – NEWRIVER REIT PLC NRRT.L – ACQUISITION OF HAWTHORN LEISURE HOLDINGS LIMITED FOR £106.8 MLN; 21/05/2018 – NEWRIVER REIT PLC NRRT.L – CONFIRMS THAT IT HAS ENTERED A PERIOD OF EXCLUSIVITY WITH HAWTHORN AND ITS MAJOR SHAREHOLDER REGARDING A POTENTIAL ACQUISITION OF BUSINESS; 17/05/2018 – 92FO: Hawthorn Finance Ltd: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 17/05/2018 – REG-Hawthorn Finance Ltd FRN Variable Rate Fix; 21/05/2018 – NEWRIVER CONFIRMS ENTERED A PERIOD OF EXCLUSIVITY W/ HAWTHORN; 24/05/2018 – NEWRIVER REIT PLC – CONSIDERATION FOR DEAL WILL BE £55.1 MLN, PAYABLE IN CASH, £106.8M PRINCIPALLY COMPRISING HAWTHORN LEISURE’S NET DEBT

More notable recent Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What To Know Before Buying Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hawthorn Bancshares announces common stock repurchase program – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Hawthorn Bancshares Announces Sale of Branson, MO Branch – GlobeNewswire” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hawthorn Bancshares Announces Directorate Appointment Nasdaq:HWBK – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 13, 2018.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $972.14M and $675.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qcr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 103,570 shares to 784,605 shares, valued at $27.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 292,429 shares in the quarter, for a total of 588,293 shares, and has risen its stake in Connectone Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:CNOB).

Analysts await Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.26 EPS, up 273.33% or $0.41 from last year’s $-0.15 per share. GEL’s profit will be $31.87M for 20.52 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by Genesis Energy, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 52.94% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $344,270 activity. Flynn Edward T bought $100,600 worth of stock. Jesulaitis Kristen O bought $99,850 worth of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) on Monday, August 12.

More notable recent Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mallinckrodt May See One More Trading Bounce Before Bankruptcy – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Mallinckrodt Eyes Restructuring Ahead Of Cleveland Opioid Trial: ‘Bankruptcy A Real Option’ – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Genesis Energy, LP Declares Quarterly Distribution – Business Wire” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Energy Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “TUESDAY DEADLINE REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Mallinckrodt plc and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 24, 2019.