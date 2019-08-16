As Hawthorn Bancshares (HWBK) Shares Rose, Gendell Jeffrey L Has Lowered Its Stake by $401,718; First Bancshares (FBMS) Holding Has Upped by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in First Bancshares Inc (FBMS) by 80.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc bought 43,099 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.20% . The institutional investor held 96,536 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.98M, up from 53,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in First Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $525.11M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $30.64. About 21,519 shares traded. The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) has declined 13.29% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.29% the S&P500.

Gendell Jeffrey L decreased its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares Inc (HWBK) by 8.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gendell Jeffrey L sold 17,466 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.84% . The institutional investor held 195,567 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55 million, down from 213,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L who had been investing in Hawthorn Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.26M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $21.87. About 7,586 shares traded. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) has risen 16.78% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical HWBK News: 24/05/2018 – NEWRIVER REIT PLC NRRT.L – ACQUISITION OF HAWTHORN LEISURE HOLDINGS LIMITED FOR £106.8 MLN; 21/05/2018 – NEWRIVER CONFIRMS ENTERED A PERIOD OF EXCLUSIVITY W/ HAWTHORN; 21/05/2018 – NEWRIVER REIT PLC NRRT.L – CONFIRMS THAT IT HAS ENTERED A PERIOD OF EXCLUSIVITY WITH HAWTHORN AND ITS MAJOR SHAREHOLDER REGARDING A POTENTIAL ACQUISITION OF BUSINESS; 17/05/2018 – REG-Hawthorn Finance Ltd FRN Variable Rate Fix; 17/05/2018 59HX: Hawthorn Finance Ltd: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 24/05/2018 – NEWRIVER REIT PLC – CONSIDERATION FOR DEAL WILL BE £55.1 MLN, PAYABLE IN CASH, £106.8M PRINCIPALLY COMPRISING HAWTHORN LEISURE’S NET DEBT; 17/05/2018 – 92FO: Hawthorn Finance Ltd: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Gendell Jeffrey L, which manages about $721.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Severn Bancorp Annapolis Md (NASDAQ:SVBI) by 41,337 shares to 296,082 shares, valued at $2.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Contura Energy Inc by 55,656 shares in the quarter, for a total of 400,638 shares, and has risen its stake in First Utd Corp (NASDAQ:FUNC).

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $150.62M and $372.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (NASDAQ:PCMI) by 147,127 shares to 246,452 shares, valued at $9.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.