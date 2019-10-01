As Hawthorn Bancshares (HWBK) Share Value Rose, Endeavour Capital Advisors Decreased Its Holding by $2.24 Million; Aes (AES) Holder Intact Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Stake as Share Price Declined

Intact Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 11.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 147,800 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.48M, down from 167,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $16.19. About 680,416 shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 17/04/2018 – Verifone Makes History with Payment lndustry’s First AES DUKPT Key Management Implementation; 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S ELETROPAULO SAYS STILL CONSIDERING POSSIBLE SHARE OFFER; 08/05/2018 – AES 1Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 24C; 23/03/2018 – Eletropaulo says Enel interested in taking part in share offering; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades DPL to Ba2, Maintains Positive Outlook; 16/05/2018 – AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS INC – THERE HAVE BEEN AN ADDITIONAL 11 NON-SERIOUS AES IN ASPIRO, ALL DETERMINED TO BE NOT TREATMENT-RELATED; 24/05/2018 – TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CORP – MAJORITY OF AES WERE MILD AND TRANSIENT, AND NONE LED TO PK STUDY DISCONTINUATION; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aes’ Ba2 Cfr; Changes Rating Outlook To Positive From Stable; 07/05/2018 – AES TIETE 1Q NET BRL54.8M; 08/05/2018 – AES GENER 1Q EBITDA $208M, EST. $200.7M

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares Inc (HWBK) by 20.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc sold 86,126 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.84% . The hedge fund held 344,225 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.23M, down from 430,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Hawthorn Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $150.35 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $23.96. About 2,778 shares traded. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) has risen 16.78% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical HWBK News: 21/05/2018 – NEWRIVER CONFIRMS ENTERED A PERIOD OF EXCLUSIVITY W/ HAWTHORN; 17/05/2018 – REG-Hawthorn Finance Ltd FRN Variable Rate Fix; 17/05/2018 – 92FO: Hawthorn Finance Ltd: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 17/05/2018 59HX: Hawthorn Finance Ltd: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 21/05/2018 – NEWRIVER REIT PLC NRRT.L – CONFIRMS THAT IT HAS ENTERED A PERIOD OF EXCLUSIVITY WITH HAWTHORN AND ITS MAJOR SHAREHOLDER REGARDING A POTENTIAL ACQUISITION OF BUSINESS; 24/05/2018 – NEWRIVER REIT PLC – CONSIDERATION FOR DEAL WILL BE £55.1 MLN, PAYABLE IN CASH, £106.8M PRINCIPALLY COMPRISING HAWTHORN LEISURE’S NET DEBT; 24/05/2018 – NEWRIVER REIT PLC NRRT.L – ACQUISITION OF HAWTHORN LEISURE HOLDINGS LIMITED FOR £106.8 MLN

More notable recent Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hawthorn Bancshares announces common stock repurchase program – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Hawthorn Bancshares Announces Directorate Appointment Nasdaq:HWBK – GlobeNewswire” published on November 13, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Hawthorn Bancshares Announces Sale of Branson, MO Branch – GlobeNewswire” on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “KC, other Missouri business leaders thank Trump for tax cuts at Boeing event – Kansas City Business Journal” published on March 14, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hawthorn Bancshares Announces Increased Cash Dividend and Stock Dividend – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $972.14 million and $675.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wsfs Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 129,088 shares to 513,750 shares, valued at $21.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qcr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 103,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 784,605 shares, and has risen its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL).

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. AES’s profit will be $252.27M for 10.65 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.15% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $41.58 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold AES shares while 147 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 606.15 million shares or 0.80% more from 601.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dorsey Wright Associates owns 0.51% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 126,283 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al has invested 0.1% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Valueact LP reported 4.15 million shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. 65,475 are held by Amer Asset Management Inc. Century Cos Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Next Fincl Gp stated it has 37,289 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. State Street Corp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 36.55M shares. Intact Inv Mngmt has invested 0.09% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Vanguard Grp invested in 86.68M shares or 0.05% of the stock. 51,296 are owned by Westpac. Benjamin F Edwards Company holds 1,655 shares. Jefferies Lc has 0% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Icon Advisers Inc holds 39,500 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Howe & Rusling, a New York-based fund reported 686 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES).

