As Hawthorn Bancshares (HWBK) Market Value Rose, Endeavour Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Position; Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Position Raised by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares Inc (HWBK) by 20.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc sold 86,126 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.84% . The hedge fund held 344,225 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.23M, down from 430,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Hawthorn Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $151.38M market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $24.12. About 10,014 shares traded. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) has risen 16.78% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical HWBK News: 17/05/2018 – REG-Hawthorn Finance Ltd FRN Variable Rate Fix; 21/05/2018 – NEWRIVER CONFIRMS ENTERED A PERIOD OF EXCLUSIVITY W/ HAWTHORN; 21/05/2018 – NEWRIVER REIT PLC NRRT.L – CONFIRMS THAT IT HAS ENTERED A PERIOD OF EXCLUSIVITY WITH HAWTHORN AND ITS MAJOR SHAREHOLDER REGARDING A POTENTIAL ACQUISITION OF BUSINESS; 17/05/2018 59HX: Hawthorn Finance Ltd: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 24/05/2018 – NEWRIVER REIT PLC – CONSIDERATION FOR DEAL WILL BE £55.1 MLN, PAYABLE IN CASH, £106.8M PRINCIPALLY COMPRISING HAWTHORN LEISURE’S NET DEBT; 24/05/2018 – NEWRIVER REIT PLC NRRT.L – ACQUISITION OF HAWTHORN LEISURE HOLDINGS LIMITED FOR £106.8 MLN; 17/05/2018 – 92FO: Hawthorn Finance Ltd: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 84.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company bought 19,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 42,070 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.36 million, up from 22,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $282.31. About 1.58M shares traded or 6.88% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold TMO shares while 429 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 338.08 million shares or 0.28% more from 337.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company, which manages about $2.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Health Care Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLV) by 328,495 shares to 247,650 shares, valued at $22.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares S&P 500 Value Etf (IVE) by 62,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,797 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares S&P Mid (IJJ).