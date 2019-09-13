As Hawiian Elec (HE) Stock Value Rose, Holder Wellington Shields & Company Increased Holding; Highland Capital Management Upped Amgen (AMGN) Position by $2.34 Million

Wellington Shields & Company increased its stake in Hawiian Elec (HE) by 37.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company bought 22,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.76% . The institutional investor held 81,100 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.53M, up from 59,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Hawiian Elec for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $44.6. About 221,342 shares traded. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) has risen 30.19% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HE News: 09/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custody Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068C; 03/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 08/03/2018 Hawaiian Electric launches largest renewable energy procurement effort in state history; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custodial Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068 A & B; 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-sit; 19/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Fully Supported Municipal & IRB Deals; 10/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $645.9 MLN VS $591.6 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 16/03/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average

Highland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 39.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Llc bought 12,731 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 45,027 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.30M, up from 32,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $194. About 4.45M shares traded or 41.36% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 02/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Amgen’s money-back guarantee for its pricey cholesterol drug may not deliver; 03/04/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES EXPANDED INDICATION FOR AMGEN’S XGEVA® (DENOSUMAB) FOR PREVENTION OF SKELETAL-RELATED EVENTS IN PATIENTS WITH MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 11/05/2018 – Amgen Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – CO, FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS EXPECT TO RECEIVE DECISION FROM EMA REGARDING MAA FOR PROPOSED BIOSIMILAR TO HUMIRA IN H2 2018; 10/03/2018 – PRALUENT REDUCES RISK OF MAJOR ADVERSE CARDIOVASCULAR EVENTS BY 15 PCT VS PLACEBO IN MULTI-YEAR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA(R) (adalimumab) Patent Disputes With Samsung Bioepis; 17/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – EMA MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR AIMOVIG IS UNDER REVIEW. NOVARTIS EXPECTS APPROVAL IN EU IN COMING MONTHS; 19/05/2018 – Egan Bernal Becomes First Colombian Amgen Tour of California Champion; Countryman Fernando Gaviria Sweeps Sprint Stages at Sacramento Race Conclusion; 17/05/2018 – AMGEN AMGN.O SETS LIST PRICE FOR AIMOVIG MIGRAINE DRUG AT $6,900 PER YEAR, OR $575 PER MONTH; 24/04/2018 – Amgen Sees FY Adj EPS $12.80-Adj EPS $13.70

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Highland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 15,364 shares to 519,696 shares, valued at $28.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 434,237 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.72 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 12 investors sold HE shares while 82 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 57.34 million shares or 2.40% more from 56.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Wellington Shields & Company, which manages about $217.08M and $211.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3,749 shares to 11,947 shares, valued at $1.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,681 shares, and cut its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).