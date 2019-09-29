As Hawiian Elec (HE) Stock Price Rose, Holder Wellington Shields & Company Has Upped Its Stake; Citigroup (C) Shareholder Oldfield Partners Llp Cut Its Stake

Oldfield Partners Llp decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 0.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oldfield Partners Llp sold 7,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 1.08M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $75.94 million, down from 1.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oldfield Partners Llp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $69.46. About 10.37M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 10/05/2018 – SHANKARA BUILDING PRODUCTS – APPROVED RENEWAL OF WORKING CAPITAL LIMITS FROM CITI BANK, KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK, INDUSIND BANK AND AXIS BANK; 13/04/2018 – Citi’s CFO Sees `Continued Upside’ in Equities Business: TOPLive; 05/04/2018 – CHEMCHINA’S SYNGENTA CNNCC.UL SAYS HAS MANDATED BNP PARIBAS, CITI, CREDIT SUISSE AND HSBC TO ARRANGE A SERIES OF FIXED INCOME INVESTOR MEETINGS STARTING ON APRIL 9, 2018; 08/05/2018 – SOFI IS SAID TO HIRE FORMER CITIGROUP EXEC RICHARD GARSIDE; 07/05/2018 – Citi’s Strength in Corporate Services Could Help it Double EPS by 2020 — Letter; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP SAYS IT EXPECTS QUALCOMM TO CLOSE DEAL WITH CO AT CURRENT PROPOSED PRICE OF $127.50 PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 – Investing.com: Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond; 23/05/2018 – Aastocks.com: Citi Retains Macau Jun GGR YoY Growth Forecast at 17%; 05/04/2018 – Citi’s Survey of Economists for Mexico: April 5 (Table); 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $55

Wellington Shields & Company increased its stake in Hawiian Elec (HE) by 37.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company bought 22,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.76% . The institutional investor held 81,100 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.53M, up from 59,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Hawiian Elec for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $45.42. About 232,019 shares traded. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) has risen 30.19% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.19% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Newman Dignan Sheerar Incorporated invested in 10,780 shares. Mcf Advsr Ltd invested in 25 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Adell Harriman And Carpenter holds 0% or 62,742 shares. Ancora Advsrs Ltd accumulated 14,228 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Family Mngmt Corp owns 51,522 shares. Payden Rygel invested in 254,900 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.58% or 3.16M shares in its portfolio. Rock Point Advisors Limited Liability Corp stated it has 187,609 shares or 5.98% of all its holdings. Advsrs Asset Management Inc reported 38,815 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Hollencrest Capital Mgmt accumulated 38,859 shares. Eulav Asset reported 50,000 shares. Cibc Ww owns 493,601 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Schaller Grp Inc owns 3,169 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 0% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47B for 8.77 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Raymond James Downgrade of BAC Stock Mostly Reflects the Known – Investorplace.com” on September 03, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “CBJ Morning Buzz: Wells Fargo poaches next CEO from another big bank; Charlotte manufacturer sees another leader depart – Charlotte Business Journal” published on September 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citigroup sounding good on interest income – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “HSBC – Why I’m Still A Buyer – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Beaten-Down Bank Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Oldfield Partners Llp, which manages about $6.57 billion and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sk Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 526,650 shares to 3.40 million shares, valued at $84.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 255,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.87M shares, and has risen its stake in Spirit Airlines Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE).

Wellington Shields & Company, which manages about $217.08M and $211.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Solar Inc Com (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 6,500 shares to 38,575 shares, valued at $2.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,681 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.72 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 12 investors sold HE shares while 82 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 57.34 million shares or 2.40% more from 56.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc) reported 0% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Parkside Fincl Bank & Tru owns 0% invested in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) for 43 shares. Franklin Res Inc has 35,469 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt, a Ohio-based fund reported 96 shares. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank reported 44,250 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Co holds 32,159 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.06% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Utah Retirement Sys reported 20,408 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 338,990 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.32% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Strs Ohio invested in 14,725 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada invested in 0.01% or 446,935 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldg Inc owns 29,305 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 28,799 were accumulated by Thrivent Fin For Lutherans.