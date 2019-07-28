As Hawaiian Holdings (HA) Valuation Declined, Third Avenue Management Upped Stake by $4.70 Million; Phocas Financial Upped Chemical Financial (CHFC) Holding by $1.21 Million

Third Avenue Management Llc increased its stake in Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) by 14.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Avenue Management Llc bought 174,111 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.37M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.07 million, up from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Avenue Management Llc who had been investing in Hawaiian Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $27.11. About 346,296 shares traded. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) has declined 27.53% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical HA News: 24/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings 1Q Total Operations Capacity Up 4.6%; 06/03/2018 Boeing 787-9 “Dreamliner” to Join Hawaiian Airlines Fleet; 24/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings 1Q Capacity Up 4.6%; 03/05/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 12/03/2018 – HA SEES YR CAPACITY UP 4.0% TO UP 7.0%, SAW UP 5.0% TO UP 8.0%; 24/04/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ASMS UP 5.0% TO UP 8.0% & COST PER ASM EXCLUDING FUEL AND SPECIAL ITEMS UP 0.5% TO UP 3.5%; 09/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings: Load Factor Increased 1.5 Points to 86.5% in March; 24/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings 1Q Traffic Up 6.9%; 30/05/2018 – Fareportal Continues to Lead the Travel Industry in Ancillary Attachment Capabilities in New Integration with Hawaiian Airlines; 24/04/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC QTRLY ASMS 4.73 BLN VS 4.52 BLN

Phocas Financial Corp increased its stake in Chemical Financial Corporation (CHFC) by 21.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp bought 29,514 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 166,211 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.84M, up from 136,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Chemical Financial Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $43.43. About 719,884 shares traded or 27.30% up from the average. Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) has declined 28.22% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CHFC News: 24/04/2018 – Chemical Financial 1Q Net $70.2M; 23/04/2018 DJ Chemical Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHFC); 24/04/2018 – Chemical Financial 1Q EPS 97c; 26/04/2018 – Chemical Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Tax cut helping turn U.S. small caps into unlikely source of safety; 24/04/2018 – CHEMICAL FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 97C, EST. 92C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold CHFC shares while 53 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 61.06 million shares or 2.37% more from 59.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Investors Pa stated it has 308,329 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Boston Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 20,162 shares. Fenimore Asset Management reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Alps Advisors has 0% invested in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Legal General Grp Public Limited accumulated 84,968 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0% in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Barclays Public Limited invested in 38,165 shares. Elk Creek Prns Limited Com holds 0.79% or 267,452 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 200,428 shares. Us Bankshares De holds 0% of its portfolio in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) for 35,096 shares. North Carolina-based National Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Kennedy Management reported 190,417 shares stake. Cambridge Inv Research Inc holds 0% or 7,963 shares in its portfolio. 202,553 are owned by Brandywine Glob Investment Limited Co. Lodestar Counsel Limited Company Il holds 0.02% or 5,580 shares.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.43 million activity. 10,018 Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) shares with value of $392,205 were bought by KLAESER DENNIS L. SHAFER THOMAS C bought 6,380 shares worth $249,611. On Thursday, June 13 the insider TORGOW GARY bought $395,789.

More notable recent Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “7 Stocks on Sale the Insiders Are Buying – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 3/23/2019 – Nasdaq” published on March 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Chemical Financial Corp (CHFC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Chemical Financial (CHFC) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Cigarette Stock Set for Best Day in 19 Years on Small-Cap Shakeup – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $994.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Welltower Inc by 5,931 shares to 19,903 shares, valued at $1.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Public Storage Inc (NYSE:PSA) by 1,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,505 shares, and cut its stake in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold HA shares while 51 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 44.00 million shares or 2.87% more from 42.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Company owns 0% invested in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) for 596,539 shares. Raymond James & Associates holds 0.01% or 151,576 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 167 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Lc reported 0.02% stake. Mason Street Advisors Limited Company has 15,551 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 11,376 were reported by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas. Barclays Public Ltd Llc invested 0% in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA). State Street has 0% invested in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) for 1.56 million shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 71,565 shares. Cwm Llc reported 0% in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 27,700 shares. Everence Capital Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 0.04% or 8,210 shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 1,782 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Voya Investment Management Limited Liability invested in 0% or 50,537 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP reported 3.28M shares.