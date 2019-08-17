As Hawaiian Holdings (HA) Share Price Declined, Holder State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Trimmed Stake by $338,676; Aperio Group Has Trimmed Pfizer (PFE) Stake as Market Valuation Declined

Aperio Group Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 0.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aperio Group Llc sold 35,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 5.49M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $232.95M, down from 5.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aperio Group Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $34.65. About 27.60 million shares traded or 6.75% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 18/04/2018 – N4 Pharma Starts Generic Viagra Clinical Trial; 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS; 23/04/2018 – FDA declines to approve Pfizer’s biosimilar to Roche’s cancer drug; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER – DMC’S RECOMMENDATION BASED ON AXITINIB STUDY FAILING TO DEMONSTRATE A CLEAR IMPROVEMENT IN PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 18/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – OFFSET BY EROSION OF CRESTOR SALES; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer points to drugs pipeline and opts out of M&A round; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS CO SUBMITS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN EUROPE; 06/03/2018 – FDA POSTS STAFF REPORT ON PFIZER’S XELJANZ AHEAD OF PANEL; 20/04/2018 – Pfizer Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 23/03/2018 – OPKO Health Enrolls First Patient in Phase 2b Study of OPK88003 to Treat Type 2 Diabetes

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in Hawaiian Holdings Inc (HA) by 40.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department sold 13,026 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 19,402 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $509,000, down from 32,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Hawaiian Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.95% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $24.72. About 356,063 shares traded. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) has declined 34.70% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HA News: 12/03/2018 – HA SEES YR CAPACITY UP 4.0% TO UP 7.0%, SAW UP 5.0% TO UP 8.0%; 24/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings 1Q Total Operations Traffic Up 6.1%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Hawaiian Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HA); 24/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings 1Q PRASM 12.93 Cents, Up 3.7%; 30/05/2018 – Fareportal Continues to Lead the Travel Industry in Ancillary Attachment Capabilities in New Integration with Hawaiian Airlines; 24/04/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ASMS UP 5.0% TO UP 8.0% & COST PER ASM EXCLUDING FUEL AND SPECIAL ITEMS UP 0.5% TO UP 3.5%; 24/04/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC QTRLY PASSENGER LOAD FACTOR 85.2% VS 84.0%; 12/03/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings 1Q EPS $2.84; 24/04/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC QTRLY TOTAL REV $665.4 MLN VS $606.2 MLN; 07/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC – APRIL SYSTEM-WIDE ASMS 1.63 BLN, UP 7.3%

Aperio Group Llc, which manages about $7.06B and $23.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ambev Sa (NYSE:ABEV) by 318,465 shares to 852,153 shares, valued at $3.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 31,958 shares in the quarter, for a total of 489,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cincinnati Fincl Corporation holds 0.68% or 394,000 shares in its portfolio. American Century Companies owns 0.54% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 12.46 million shares. 985,485 were reported by Utd Cap Financial Advisers. Salem Cap Mgmt has 166,948 shares for 3.84% of their portfolio. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma reported 0.04% stake. Family Cap Tru Co holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 7,200 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt invested in 561,945 shares. Amica Retiree holds 25,799 shares. Chickasaw Cap Limited Liability Co owns 0.01% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 5,675 shares. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement has 0.59% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 1.17 million shares. Td Ltd invested in 0.01% or 825 shares. Morgan Dempsey Cap Management reported 70,049 shares. Dowling & Yahnke Lc invested in 0.85% or 207,871 shares. American Intll invested in 10.99M shares or 1.77% of the stock. Sanders Ltd Llc stated it has 3.75% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold HA shares while 51 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 44.00 million shares or 2.87% more from 42.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio owns 0% invested in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) for 31,100 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0.01% in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 16,319 shares stake. Old Comml Bank In stated it has 0.03% in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA). Covington Capital Management has 2,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys reported 105,407 shares. U S Invsts Inc holds 1.22% or 97,309 shares. Hl Fincl Service Limited Liability Corp has 0.05% invested in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) for 112,051 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) for 11,323 shares. Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation, a Michigan-based fund reported 1,506 shares. Spark Management Limited stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA). Brandywine Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) for 168,355 shares. First Personal Services has invested 0% in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA). Ellington Group Inc Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.21% in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA). Congress Asset Mgmt Ma invested in 82,375 shares.

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, which manages about $20.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 30,000 shares to 194,980 shares, valued at $7.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 61,372 shares in the quarter, for a total of 563,653 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).