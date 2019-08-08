As Hawaiian Electric Inds (HE) Shares Rose, Bank Of New York Mellon Has Raised Position by $917,360; Commscope Hldg Co (COMM) Stock Value Declined While Indaba Capital Management LP Has Decreased Stake by $2.94 Million

Indaba Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Commscope Hldg Co Inc (COMM) by 9.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp sold 139,921 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.97% . The hedge fund held 1.28 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.85M, down from 1.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Commscope Hldg Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.95. About 7.71 million shares traded or 129.14% up from the average. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has declined 53.39% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.39% the S&P500. Some Historical COMM News: 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding 1Q Adj EPS 49c; 15/05/2018 – CommScope Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – CommScope Stockholders Approve Proxy Proposals; 10/05/2018 – Entrust Datacard Appoints Beth Klehr Chief Human Resources Officer; 17/05/2018 – CommScope Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 15/05/2018 – Columbia Seligman Global Tech Adds CommScope, Exits Zscaler; 28/03/2018 – CommScope Appoints Pease As Chief Financial Officer; 12/04/2018 – CommScope and Ericsson Complete SAS Interoperability Testing for CBRS; 20/04/2018 – CommScope Presents New Annual Lifetime Achievement Awards to Recognize a Long-Serving Innovator and a Vanguard Patent; 11/04/2018 – CommScope Shows Augmented Reality With Intelligence to Help Customers Solve Real-World Problems

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Inds (HE) by 1.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp bought 22,934 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.76% . The institutional investor held 1.53 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.42 million, up from 1.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp who had been investing in Hawaiian Electric Inds for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $45.05. About 367,314 shares traded. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) has risen 30.19% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HE News: 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-sit; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 10/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC 1Q REV. $645.9M, EST. $608.5M (2 EST.); 16/03/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 03/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 08/03/2018 Hawaiian Electric launches largest renewable energy procurement effort in state history; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custody Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068C; 19/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $645.9 MLN VS $591.6 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Fully Supported Municipal & IRB Deals

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, which manages about $357.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN) by 632,598 shares to 291,453 shares, valued at $9.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 137,161 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.45 million shares, and cut its stake in Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE).

More notable recent Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc (HE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Industry Leader Ron Jordan Joins Kingland – Business Wire” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Mario Gabelli Shares His Media Picks: Fox, Disney And More – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “This is a ‘watershed moment’ for the ETF industry, says NYSE ETF chiefâ€”here’s why – CNBC” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.68, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold HE shares while 58 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 56.00 million shares or 0.11% less from 56.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) or 380,116 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Company owns 20,699 shares. Cwm Lc invested in 0% or 949 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Duncker Streett Com holds 0.01% or 970 shares in its portfolio. Da Davidson & has invested 0.01% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 177,983 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP invested 0% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Schnieders Cap Mngmt Lc, a California-based fund reported 5,150 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.06% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Jpmorgan Chase And reported 200,389 shares. Gradient Investments Limited Liability has 0% invested in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) for 135 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Bartlett Lc owns 3,225 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Granite Ptnrs Limited Liability, California-based fund reported 35,128 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold COMM shares while 71 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 176.83 million shares or 2.65% less from 181.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,145 were accumulated by Financial Architects. Voya Invest Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Cubist Systematic Strategies reported 36,530 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Voloridge Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 107,036 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. 3,982 were accumulated by Shell Asset Com. Vanguard Gru holds 17.73M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Hawk Ridge Capital Lp reported 443,400 shares or 2.03% of all its holdings. Macquarie Group Inc Ltd reported 1.89M shares stake. Intll Inc accumulated 0% or 3,326 shares. Westpac Banking holds 24,684 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 67,398 shares. Swiss Retail Bank, a Switzerland-based fund reported 780,500 shares. Mackenzie Finance accumulated 0.01% or 139,176 shares. Pennsylvania-based Pnc Financial has invested 0% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM).

Indaba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $979.77 million and $490.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Corepoint Lodging Inc by 363,941 shares to 1.29M shares, valued at $14.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mdc Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) by 2.59M shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.92 million shares, and has risen its stake in Retail Value Inc.

More notable recent CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Share Price Fall With The Market? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “This huge Hickory broadband equipment company is preparing to double in size – Charlotte Business Journal” published on February 19, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “How the CommScope/Arris Merger Could Bring 50% Upside on High 5G Hopes – 24/7 Wall St.” on April 02, 2019. More interesting news about CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CommScope -17.5% as Q2 guidance comes up short – Seeking Alpha” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Commscope Holding Company Inc (COMM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 11, 2019.