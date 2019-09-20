As Hawaiian Electric Inds (HE) Share Price Rose, First Quadrant LP Has Increased Its Stake; Mufg Americas Holdings Has Raised Its Facebook (FB) Holding by $795,739

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 3.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp bought 4,123 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 116,760 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.54M, up from 112,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $545.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $189.22. About 12.88 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Sen. Sasse Asks, Is Facebook Addictive?; 23/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Facebook spent more money than ever lobbying the U.S. government this year; 17/04/2018 – Facebook, at the time, appeared to oppose the proposal, which first came in a regulatory filing on Friday; 21/05/2018 – METLIFE, JOHN BUCK & GOLUB REPORT FACEBOOK LEASE OF PARK TOWER; 09/04/2018 – VIETNAM ACTIVISTS CRITICIZE FACEBOOK’S TAKEDOWN POLICIES; 22/03/2018 – EnergyCmrc Com: Walden, Pallone Call on Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to Testify Before Committee; 24/04/2018 – Facebook earnings mean Facebook gets to talk about something besides Cambridge Analytica For at least one day, Facebook might be able to get out from under its Cambridge Analytica shadow; 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg appeared in front of lawmakers from the Senate Judiciary and Commerce committees Tuesday; 06/04/2018 – Mark Bergen on Facebook and Google; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EU regulators underfunded to take on big tech

First Quadrant LP increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Inds (HE) by 537.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP bought 56,453 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.76% . The institutional investor held 66,956 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.92M, up from 10,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Hawaiian Electric Inds for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $44.44. About 248,294 shares traded. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) has risen 30.19% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HE News: 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-sit; 10/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $645.9 MLN VS $591.6 MLN

First Quadrant L P, which manages about $16.82B and $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marinemax Inc (NYSE:HZO) by 20,346 shares to 416 shares, valued at $7,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Landstar System Inc (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 9,110 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,181 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C.

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp, which manages about $3.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 3,201 shares to 13,871 shares, valued at $2.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wec Energy Group Inc by 4,729 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 269,580 shares, and cut its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX).

