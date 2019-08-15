As Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Valueact Holdings LP Lowered Stake by $3.26 Million; As Equinix (EQIX) Market Value Rose, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Has Increased Its Stake by $41.96 Million

Valueact Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) by 5.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp sold 81,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.76% . The hedge fund held 1.43M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.13M, down from 1.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Hawaiian Elec Industries for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $44.47. About 189,851 shares traded. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) has risen 30.19% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HE News: 09/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custody Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068C; 19/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custodial Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068 A & B; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Fully Supported Municipal & IRB Deals; 03/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 08/03/2018 Hawaiian Electric launches largest renewable energy procurement effort in state history; 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-sit; 16/03/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-site with battery-enabled self-supply

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 174.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc bought 92,631 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 145,680 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.02 million, up from 53,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $6.5 during the last trading session, reaching $546.38. About 240,484 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.68, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold HE shares while 58 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 56.00 million shares or 0.11% less from 56.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) for 200,389 shares. Whittier has 0.01% invested in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) for 4,181 shares. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated invested in 3,966 shares. State Street owns 2.93 million shares. 800 are held by Regions. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 38,840 shares stake. Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.05% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Tci Wealth has 982 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Ins The has invested 0.01% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp owns 1.34M shares. 21,337 are held by Voya Mgmt Llc. Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) for 342,776 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Earnest Partners Limited Co owns 188 shares. Bennicas And Assoc Inc reported 50,100 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Permit Capital Ltd Co reported 9,472 shares stake. New Amsterdam Ptnrs Ny has 802 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer & invested in 637 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Adage Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.21% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). 1,045 are owned by Zeke Lc. Strs Ohio stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). 8,122 were reported by Vident Advisory Limited. Lateef Investment Mngmt Lp reported 5.28% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Victory Capital Management accumulated 0% or 1,636 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt owns 30,926 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Ftb Advisors reported 132 shares. Moreover, Guggenheim Capital has 0.24% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Cornerstone Inc has 152 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Kempen Capital Mgmt Nv owns 407 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd Liability invested 0% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT).

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, which manages about $14.64B and $4.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dxc Technology by 1.19 million shares to 501,840 shares, valued at $32.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 149,787 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 286,882 shares, and cut its stake in Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HBHC).

