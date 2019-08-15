As Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Valueact Holdings LP Cut by $3.26 Million Its Holding; Pg&E (PCG) Holder Glendon Capital Management LP Has Raised Holding

Valueact Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) by 5.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp sold 81,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.76% . The hedge fund held 1.43 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.13 million, down from 1.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Hawaiian Elec Industries for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $44.26. About 447,797 shares traded or 20.20% up from the average. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) has risen 30.19% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HE News: 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 08/03/2018 Hawaiian Electric launches largest renewable energy procurement effort in state history; 10/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC 1Q REV. $645.9M, EST. $608.5M (2 EST.); 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-site with battery-enabled self-supply; 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-sit; 10/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $645.9 MLN VS $591.6 MLN; 16/03/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 03/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Fully Supported Municipal & IRB Deals; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custodial Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068 A & B

Glendon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 25.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp bought 142,198 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The institutional investor held 699,282 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.45M, up from 557,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.02% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.93. About 5.16 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 08:58 AM; 11/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/11/2018 05:39 PM; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/09/2018 12:43 PM; 19/04/2018 – Trio of Baby Falcons Banded at PG&E’s Headquarters; 13/04/2018 – PG&E RAISES DIABLO CANYON 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 50%: NRC; 03/04/2018 – PG&E Proposes Reforms to Support the State’s Clean Energy Future; 22/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate Resilience; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/31/2018 05:11 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CEO SEES MANY DIFFERENT CALIFORNIA FIRE BILLS EMERGING; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES INVERSE CONDEMNATION DECIDED BY APPELLATE COURTS

More notable recent Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) news were published by: Thestreet.com which released: “NYSE Trader: Expect ‘Heavy Selling’ Thursday Morning – TheStreet.com” on August 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Leadership Changes At Shipyards – GlobeNewswire” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Thoughts On General Electric – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “UPS Announces CFO Succession Plan NYSE:UPS – GlobeNewswire” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “CNBCâ€™s Pete And Jon Najarian On Their New NYSE-Traded Cannabis ETF: â€˜Itâ€™s Going To Be A $1-Billion ETFâ€™ – Forbes” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.68, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold HE shares while 58 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 56.00 million shares or 0.11% less from 56.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 199,500 shares. Ameriprise Fin owns 286,001 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP owns 134,630 shares. The New Jersey-based Prudential Fincl Inc has invested 0.02% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Barrett Asset Limited Liability has invested 0% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.03% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Wells Fargo & Mn reported 2.63M shares. Pnc Services reported 24,021 shares. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement System has 0.04% invested in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) for 78,223 shares. Shelton Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 331 shares. Oakbrook Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 5,860 shares in its portfolio. Us Bank & Trust De holds 13,173 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Lc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Amundi Pioneer Asset stated it has 0% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Aqr Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE).

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Large Option Trader Dumped PG&E Puts Minutes Before Restructuring Report – Benzinga” on June 21, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “PG&E Issues Update on Offers for Committed Financing for Plan of Reorganization – Business Wire” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PG&E Gets Flogged Inside And Outside Annual Meeting – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PG&E denies report it deferred maintenance on equipment – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PG&E hopes to stay in charge of Chapter 11 process – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lenox Wealth Mgmt owns 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 55 shares. Tpg Gp (Sbs) Advisors owns 1.59M shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund LP reported 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 101,998 are held by Voya Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company. Nokota Mngmt LP holds 3.87 million shares or 2.09% of its portfolio. Knightsbridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 3.39% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 162,000 shares in its portfolio. Kazazian Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.93% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). State Street, Massachusetts-based fund reported 5.82 million shares. Advisory Ser Ltd Liability Co owns 196 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported 0.02% stake. Steadfast Management Lp accumulated 6.72 million shares. Earnest Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Hennessy Advsr Inc reported 635,449 shares. Caspian Cap Ltd Partnership invested in 3.06 million shares.