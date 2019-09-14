As Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) Share Value Rose, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue Has Cut Its Holding; Puzo Michael J Upped Stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by $1.21 Million

Puzo Michael J increased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 112.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J bought 4,787 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 9,035 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.28 million, up from 4,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $260.7. About 605,580 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 19/04/2018 – BD Unveils Suite of Diagnostic Informatics and Automation Innovations; 09/05/2018 – BD Plans Short to Intermediate Single-Tranche EUR, Inaugural Single-Tranche GBP Issuance; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Comparable, Currency-Neutral Rev Growth View to 5%-5.5%; 09/03/2018 FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- Difco” Agar Noble, 500g bottle Noble Agar is a solidifying agent that is essentially free of; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA-CONCLUDED THAT STUDIES PERFORMED BY BD WERE ROBUST & SHOWED THERE WAS SIGNIFICANT CHANCE OF FALSE RESULTS WITH MAGELLAN’S LEADCARE TESTS; 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO; 27/04/2018 – BD Names Three Executives to Segment Leadership Roles; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $10.90-Adj EPS $11.05; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Patrick Kaltenbach President of Life Sciences Segment; 14/05/2018 – Cipher Capital Adds Occidental, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue decreased its stake in Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) by 54.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue sold 27,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.76% . The institutional investor held 22,532 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $980,000, down from 49,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue who had been investing in Hawaiian Elec Industries for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $44.12. About 240,908 shares traded. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) has risen 30.19% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HE News: 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custody Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068C; 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-site with battery-enabled self-supply; 16/03/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 19/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-sit; 03/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 10/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC 1Q REV. $645.9M, EST. $608.5M (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Fully Supported Municipal & IRB Deals; 10/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $645.9 MLN VS $591.6 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has 1.05 million shares. 5 were accumulated by Essex Mngmt Communications Limited Liability. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 279 shares. East Coast Asset Management Ltd Liability Company reported 0.82% stake. Fulton Bancorporation Na owns 2,474 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Stonebridge Cap Mgmt Inc invested in 0.5% or 5,025 shares. California-based Private Wealth Ptnrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Condor Mngmt stated it has 0.16% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 1,960 are owned by Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Lc. Viking Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.2% or 3,000 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 0.15% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Somerville Kurt F invested in 0.45% or 9,071 shares. Chilton Co Llc owns 112,440 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Limited has invested 0.01% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Scotia reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $269.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health (NYSE:CVS) by 5,701 shares to 59,032 shares, valued at $3.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,187 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,561 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Analysts await Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 1.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.6 per share. HE’s profit will be $66.48M for 18.08 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 56.41% EPS growth.

