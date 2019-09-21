As Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Mackay Shields Increased Its Stake; As Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) Stock Value Declined, Fortress Investment Group Lowered by $21.17 Million Its Holding

Fortress Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 82.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 557,087 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 116,541 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.54 million, down from 673,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fortress Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $38.79. About 942,643 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 16/04/2018 – Eldorado, Gaming & Leisure to Buy Tropicana for $1.85 Billion; 16/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props to Acquire Real Estate Assets of Six Casino Properties From Tropicana Entertainment for $1.21B; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q Rev $244.1M; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Real Estate Adds Gaming and Leisure; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC GLPI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.05, REV VIEW $1.04 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES SAYS ON MAY 21, OPERATING PARTNERSHIP ENTERED AMENDMENT TO EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure 1Q Profit Rises 3%; CFO To Retire; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – NEW ELDORADO MASTER LEASE HAS 15 YEAR INITIAL TERM AND FOUR 5 YEAR RENEWAL PERIODS; 14/05/2018 – Cbre Clarion Securities Buys 1.1% of Gaming and Leisure; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Sees 2Q Rev $254.2M

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) by 423.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 45,534 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.76% . The institutional investor held 56,281 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.45 million, up from 10,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Hawaiian Elec Industries for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $44.68. About 917,400 shares traded or 147.16% up from the average. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) has risen 30.19% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HE News: 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-site with battery-enabled self-supply; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Fully Supported Municipal & IRB Deals; 19/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custody Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068C; 08/03/2018 Hawaiian Electric launches largest renewable energy procurement effort in state history; 10/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC 1Q REV. $645.9M, EST. $608.5M (2 EST.); 03/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-sit; 10/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $645.9 MLN VS $591.6 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.72 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 12 investors sold HE shares while 82 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 57.34 million shares or 2.40% more from 56.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Registered Advisor has invested 0.19% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Dupont Cap invested in 7,600 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Proshare Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Hightower Lc stated it has 0% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Btim has invested 0.19% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Vanguard Group reported 11.58 million shares stake. Retirement Sys Of Alabama owns 141,697 shares. Pnc Group Inc holds 0.01% or 167,796 shares. Panagora Asset reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) for 32,159 shares. Richard Bernstein Ltd Liability Corporation owns 68,722 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank has invested 0.1% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Fukoku Mutual Life Insur holds 3,800 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Profund Lc owns 16,715 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Comerica Retail Bank holds 0.03% or 71,720 shares.

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03 billion and $14.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 12,164 shares to 472,619 shares, valued at $23.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 48,363 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 218,543 shares, and cut its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Analysts await Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 9.21% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.76 per share. GLPI’s profit will be $178.32 million for 11.68 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.49% negative EPS growth.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $187,850 activity.