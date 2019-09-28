As Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) Share Price Rose, Chesapeake Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position Maintained by Financial Advisory Group

Financial Advisory Group increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 25.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Advisory Group bought 5,779 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 28,722 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.17M, up from 22,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Advisory Group who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $302.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $71.48. About 8.22M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ghana to favor forecourt operator as Exxon Mobil Partner – Bloomberg; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL OUTLINES AGGRESSIVE GROWTH PLANS TO MORE THAN DOUBLE EARNINGS; 12/05/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Person shot at Exxon gas station on #Houston’s south side, police say -; 09/03/2018 – TURKISH CYPRIOTS WILL PUSH AHEAD WITH OFFSHORE HYDROCARBONS EXPLORATION UNLESS GREEK CYPRIOTS BACK DOWN-TURKISH CYPRIOT FOREIGN MINISTER; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – FACILITY STARTUP FOR POTENTIAL U.S. GULF COAST PROJECT COULD COME AS EARLY AS 2021; 11/04/2018 – Energy Journal: Exxon Seeks New Deals With Qatar; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Punished for Departing From Big Oil’s Austerity Hymnal; 28/03/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY TO BEGIN FLEXICOKER OVERHAUL BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 29/03/2018 – EXXON HAD SUED CLAIMING STATES CONSPIRED WITH ENVIRONMENTALISTS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exxon Mobil Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XOM)

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) by 48.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc sold 9,648 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.76% . The hedge fund held 10,439 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $455,000, down from 20,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hawaiian Elec Industries for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $45.42. About 232,019 shares traded. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) has risen 30.19% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HE News: 19/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custodial Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068 A & B

More notable recent Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week – Seeking Alpha” on September 28, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “Dow jumps more than 350 points after China and US agree to trade talks next month, tech leads gains – CNBC” published on September 04, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Tyson Foods Names John R. Tyson Chief Sustainability Officer – GlobeNewswire” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “KTA Super Stores CEO Barry Taniguchi dies at 72 – Pacific Business News (Honolulu)” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “An Option To Play A Troubled Alibaba – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.72 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold HE shares while 82 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 57.34 million shares or 2.40% more from 56.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas-based Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corp stated it has 1.61M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Deutsche Bankshares Ag reported 62,127 shares. Hm Payson And owns 464 shares. Telos Management reported 7,850 shares. Blackrock, a New York-based fund reported 10.10M shares. 31,128 are held by Metropolitan Life Insur Ny. Moreover, Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) for 767,332 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 187,116 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Limited has invested 0.02% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Hyman Charles D invested in 86,369 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Pennsylvania Tru reported 5,670 shares. 300 are owned by Lifeplan Financial Group. Swiss Savings Bank reported 0.01% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Granite Invest Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 43,365 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 1.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.6 per share. HE’s profit will be $66.48M for 18.61 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 56.41% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 14.07M were accumulated by Ubs Asset Americas. Smith Chas P & Associate Pa Cpas stated it has 3.39% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). California-based First Republic Inv Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.6% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, Lyons Wealth Management Limited Liability has 2.58% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 14,095 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Lc has 1.34% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 349,232 shares. Fjarde Ap stated it has 1.21 million shares. 35,780 were reported by Bangor Financial Bank. Ls Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.86% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Howard Capital Mgmt holds 0.83% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 79,192 shares. 9.02M were accumulated by Massachusetts Financial Services Ma. Maryland Cap stated it has 102,718 shares or 0.93% of all its holdings. Chilton Cap Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 184,269 shares. Piedmont Advsr owns 0.56% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 181,936 shares. Beach Invest Counsel Inc Pa has 0.3% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 33,940 shares. Ar Asset Mgmt owns 161,756 shares or 4.49% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exxon seeking sale of Gippsland Basin oil and gas assets – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “4 Stocks I Like for the Next Decade – The Motley Fool” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “It Might Be Better To Avoid Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) Upcoming 1.2% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Energy Stocks to Trade After the Saudi Arabia Strikes – Investorplace.com” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon Mobil Has A Strong Growth Plan – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 26, 2019.