As Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) Market Valuation Rose, Valueact Holdings LP Has Lowered Position; Taylor Asset Management Stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Has Lifted as Stock Price Rose

Taylor Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 27.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Asset Management Inc bought 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The hedge fund held 298,900 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.22 million, up from 233,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $55.59. About 907,337 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 05/03/2018 – TD BANK GROUP ANNOUNCES INCREASE TO NVCC PREFERRED SHARE ISSUE; 05/03/2018 – LAUNCH: TORONTO-DOMINION OFFERS 1YR KANGAROO FRN AT 3M +35 AREA; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY U.S. RETAIL REPORTED NET INCOME WAS $979 MLN (US$770 MLN), UP 16% (21% IN U.S. DOLLARS) ON REPORTED BASIS; 15/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: TD Bank Expands Auto Financing Nationwide; 27/03/2018 – TD BANK’S BRACA SEES U.S. MORTGAGE SHIFT AWAY FROM REFINANCING; 07/05/2018 – TD Bank Survey Finds Small Businesses Have Major Growth, Hiring Plans; 23/04/2018 – TD BANK: ADJ EQUITY IN NET IN TD AMERITRADE ABOUT C$191M; 28/03/2018 – TD BANK GROUP: INTENTION TO REPURCHASE FOR CANCELLATION UP TO; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES C$556 MLN VS VS C$500 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 22/05/2018 – TD Bank Provides $61.1 million in Funding for Saint Anselm College

Valueact Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) by 5.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp sold 81,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.76% . The hedge fund held 1.43M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.13 million, down from 1.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Hawaiian Elec Industries for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $43.85. About 319,456 shares traded. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) has risen 30.19% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HE News: 19/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Fully Supported Municipal & IRB Deals; 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-sit; 10/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $645.9 MLN VS $591.6 MLN; 16/03/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 10/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC 1Q REV. $645.9M, EST. $608.5M (2 EST.); 09/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custody Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068C; 03/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 08/03/2018 Hawaiian Electric launches largest renewable energy procurement effort in state history; 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-site with battery-enabled self-supply

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.68, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold HE shares while 58 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 56.00 million shares or 0.11% less from 56.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 5,860 shares. Invesco Limited reported 0.02% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.04% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Stifel reported 17,292 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance has 24,657 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 229 are owned by Ironwood Financial Ltd Llc. South Dakota Council accumulated 0.04% or 51,473 shares. Art Advsr Ltd has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Glenmede Tru Co Na stated it has 75,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.06% or 40,000 shares. Spinnaker Tru stated it has 13,159 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Huntington Bancshares invested in 2,974 shares or 0% of the stock. 141,809 were reported by Retirement Of Alabama. Pictet North America Advsrs Sa has 0.37% invested in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Arrow Fincl invested in 0.02% or 2,319 shares.

Analysts await Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 1.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.6 per share. HE’s profit will be $66.49M for 17.97 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 56.41% EPS growth.

Taylor Asset Management Inc, which manages about $153.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 55,300 shares to 195,500 shares, valued at $18.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 5,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,900 shares, and cut its stake in Mdc Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA).