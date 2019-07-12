As Haverty Furniture (HVT) Stock Declined, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreased Holding; Consolidated Communications (CNSL) Market Valuation Declined While New Generation Advisors Decreased Holding

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Haverty Furniture (HVT) by 94.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund sold 128,185 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,350 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $161,000, down from 135,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund who had been investing in Haverty Furniture for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $361.62 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $17.63. About 94,530 shares traded. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) has declined 3.84% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.27% the S&P500. Some Historical HVT News: 30/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Haverty Furniture Companies, Armstrong Flooring, VASCO Data Security International, Tallgrass; 31/05/2018 – Kevin Haverty Joins Drift’s Board of Directors; 06/04/2018 Havertys Reports Sales for First Quarter; 01/05/2018 – Havertys Reports Earnings for First Quarter 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Haverty Furniture Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HVT); 01/05/2018 – Haverty Furniture 1Q EPS 29c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Haverty Furniture Companies Inc C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HVT.A); 31/05/2018 – Kevin Haverty Joins Drift’s Board of Directors

New Generation Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Consolidated Communications Inc (CNSL) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc sold 115,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 52.56% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 519,122 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.66 million, down from 634,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Consolidated Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $382.12 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.3. About 771,531 shares traded. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) has declined 54.50% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CNSL News: 01/05/2018 – Consolidated Communications Announces Quarterly Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches SD-WAN; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Loss $11.3M; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q EBITDA $135.1M; 23/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches DDoS Mitigation Solution; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated Communications Holding, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNSL); 06/03/2018 Kansas CC: Audit of Consolidated Communications Enterprise Services, Inc. by KUSF Administrator; 03/04/2018 – Maglan Cap Delivers Letter to Consolidated Commun Bd of Directors; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS INC – AFFIRMED ITS 2018 GUIDANCE

Analysts await Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. After $-0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 80.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold CNSL shares while 42 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 53.46 million shares or 7.30% more from 49.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $43,400 activity.

Analysts await Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.29 per share. HVT’s profit will be $5.74M for 15.74 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 64.71% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold HVT shares while 33 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 17.48 million shares or 0.70% more from 17.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $53,744 activity.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, which manages about $7.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smartsheet Inc Class A by 29,512 shares to 65,982 shares, valued at $2.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

