As Haverty Furniture (HVT) Share Price Declined, Millennium Management Lowered Its Holding by $2.94 Million; 1492 Capital Management Holds Stake in Vonage Hldgs (VG)

1492 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (VG) by 216.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc bought 189,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.70% . The institutional investor held 277,304 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78 million, up from 87,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vonage Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.99. About 2.96 million shares traded. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has declined 2.67% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 08/03/2018 Vonage Redefines Business Communications with Launch of Next-Generation Cloud-Native Platform; 12/03/2018 – Vonage Partners With Leading Workflow Automation Providers, iPaaS Providers and Bot Platforms to Bring Real-time Communications to Business Workflows; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE 1Q REV. $254M, EST. $251.7M; 12/03/2018 – Vonage Partners With Leading Workflow Automation Providers, iPaaS Providers and Bot Platforms to Bring Real-time Communications; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE 1Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 7.0C; 16/04/2018 – MyEyeDr Selects Vonage as its Business Communications Partner; 25/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at Conference May 30; 14/05/2018 – Vonage Chief Marketing Officer Ted Gilvar to Leave Company June 1; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY DILUTED SHR, EXCLUDING ADJUSTMENTS, $0.12; 23/04/2018 – Bob Crissman, Vonage Channel Chief, honored with 2018 Circle of Excellence Award

Millennium Management Llc decreased its stake in Haverty Furniture Inc (HVT) by 48.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc sold 140,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.50% . The hedge fund held 146,448 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20 million, down from 286,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in Haverty Furniture Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $368.75M market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $17.88. About 142,825 shares traded. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) has declined 4.84% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.84% the S&P500. Some Historical HVT News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Haverty Furniture Companies Inc C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HVT.A); 19/04/2018 – DJ Haverty Furniture Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HVT); 06/04/2018 Havertys Reports Sales for First Quarter; 31/05/2018 – Kevin Haverty Joins Drift’s Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – Havertys Reports Earnings for First Quarter 2018; 01/05/2018 – Haverty Furniture 1Q EPS 29c; 31/05/2018 – Kevin Haverty Joins Drift’s Board of Directors; 30/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Haverty Furniture Companies, Armstrong Flooring, VASCO Data Security International, Tallgrass

Investors sentiment increased to 1.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold HVT shares while 33 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 17.48 million shares or 0.70% more from 17.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 59,296 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citadel Ltd Liability Co owns 69,735 shares. Intl Gru reported 0% stake. D E Shaw Inc reported 0% in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT). Goldman Sachs Gru, New York-based fund reported 137,952 shares. Moreover, California Employees Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) for 61,076 shares. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 19,682 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Panagora Asset stated it has 22,916 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Glenmede Na owns 191 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup invested 0% in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT). Fmr Limited Liability Corp invested in 120 shares. Us Fincl Bank De accumulated 1,314 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT). Blackrock Inc has 2.84M shares. Franklin Res Inc invested in 0% or 155,832 shares.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $53,744 activity.

More notable recent Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Haverty Looks Good: No Debt, Stable Dividend, Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Strap In For Q4 – Seeking Alpha” on September 29, 2018. More interesting news about Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Havertys Announces Second Quarter Cash Dividend, New Authorization Under Stock Repurchase Program, and Promotions – GlobeNewswire” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Did Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:HVT) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Millennium Management Llc, which manages about $66.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ashland Global Hldgs Inc by 565,665 shares to 1.03M shares, valued at $80.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quotient Technology Inc by 113,627 shares in the quarter, for a total of 409,732 shares, and has risen its stake in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc (NYSE:MAA).

1492 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $188.45M and $118.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 15,338 shares to 74,348 shares, valued at $8.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amc Entmt Hldgs Inc (NYSE:AMC) by 21,481 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 216,892 shares, and cut its stake in Franklin Finl Network Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold VG shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 193.50 million shares or 1.06% less from 195.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 79,658 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parkside Bank & holds 0% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 337 shares. Pdts Prtn Limited Liability invested 0.3% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). First Interstate Comml Bank reported 1,772 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Us Fincl Bank De stated it has 0% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 6,668 shares. 168,541 were reported by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans. Riverhead Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 23,483 shares. Brinker has invested 0.01% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Bessemer Group Inc holds 264,700 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pnc Services Group has 8,244 shares. Stephens Ar stated it has 64,288 shares. 81,833 were reported by Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation. Shell Asset Mngmt holds 646,714 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas stated it has 185,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Vonage’s Mario DeRiggi Named a Channel Partners “Top Gun 51″ Channel Leader – PRNewswire” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Vonage +11.4% as Q1 income tops high estimates – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Vonage Wins 2019 ContactCenterWorld Top Ranking Performer Award – Business Wire” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Vonage Is Valued At An Attractive Discount – Seeking Alpha” published on March 18, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cloud Computing Magazine Names Vonage a 2019 Product of the Year Award Winner – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.