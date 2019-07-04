As Hasbro (HAS) Valuation Rose, Holder Beaconlight Capital Lowered Position; D R Horton (DHI) Stock Value Rose While Account Management Decreased Its Stake by $4.05 Million

Beaconlight Capital Llc decreased its stake in Hasbro Inc (HAS) by 28.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc sold 15,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.26% with the market. The hedge fund held 39,305 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34 million, down from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Hasbro Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $106.39. About 788,138 shares traded. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 12.43% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 23/05/2018 – AGELESS INNOVATION BUYS HASBRO’S JOY FOR ALL BRAND; NO TERMS; 01/05/2018 – CNBC: Hasbro to acquire Power Rangers, other franchises from Saban; 24/04/2018 – HASBRO INC HAS.O : MKM PARTNERS CUTS FAIR VALUE TO $92 FROM $96; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO: TOYS R US LIQUIDIATION IN U.S. TO END DURING 2Q; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO: NEW BLACK PANTHER ITEMS COMING FOR HOLIDAYS; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO 1Q FRANCHISE BRANDS REV. -19%; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO: DECLINES TO SAY IF 2018 SALES WILL GROW OR DECLINE; 19/05/2018 – Hasbro has trademarked the scent of Play-Doh; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO: SEES GLOBAL TOY MARKET GROWING LOW-MID SINGLE DIGITS; 09/04/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Hasbro’s NERF ENERGY Game Kits to Boys & Girls Clubs of Hartford, Conn., Kicking off National Boys & Girls Club Week

Account Management Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 51.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Account Management Llc sold 98,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 92,525 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83M, down from 191,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Account Management Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $44.35. About 1.29M shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 1.24% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.19% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – Homebuilder D.R. Horton tops profit estimates, sees strong demand; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CONSOLIDATED PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGIN TO A RANGE OF 12.1% TO 12.3%; 11/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Homebuilders poised for gains but face interest-rate fears; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N – “SPRING SELLING SEASON IS OFF TO A STRONG START” – CEO ON CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC QTRLY SHR $0.91; 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – AFFORDABILITY IN HOUSING IS JUST GOING TO BECOME MORE AND MORE DIFFICULT TO MAINTAIN – CEO ON COF CALL; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – EXPECT TO GENERATE AT LEAST $800 MLN OF CASH FROM OPERATIONS IN 2018; 16/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Inc expected to post earnings of 85 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q EPS 91c

Analysts await D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.06 EPS, down 10.17% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.18 per share. DHI’s profit will be $395.56M for 10.46 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by D.R. Horton, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.98% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beese Fulmer Invest Mgmt Inc holds 0.6% or 74,006 shares in its portfolio. Parsons Management Incorporated Ri reported 4,972 shares. Riverhead Cap Limited Liability Com invested in 0.02% or 14,235 shares. Citigroup invested 0.01% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Scout Invests Inc owns 526,155 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Charter Trust Com has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 52,887 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Advisor Ptnrs Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Soros Fund Mgmt Ltd Com reported 966,454 shares stake. Underhill Inv Management Limited Liability invested 5.91% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Dana Invest Advisors reported 714,363 shares. Loews Corporation has 0% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk Corp holds 0.04% or 277,599 shares in its portfolio. Eaton Vance reported 1.15M shares. State Of Wisconsin Board invested in 0.06% or 524,190 shares.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $327,034 activity. 3,000 shares valued at $120,589 were sold by Hewatt Michael W on Tuesday, February 12.

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27 million and $352.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED) by 7,107 shares to 27,207 shares, valued at $4.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dolby Laboratories Inc (NYSE:DLB) by 271,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 375,144 shares, and has risen its stake in Whiting Pete Corp New.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold HAS shares while 140 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 109.83 million shares or 0.88% less from 110.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jump Trading Limited invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Royal London Asset Management holds 47,847 shares. Psagot Investment House Limited accumulated 4,890 shares. Fmr Llc reported 0% stake. Federated Invsts Pa accumulated 1,914 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems has invested 0.01% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Natl Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) for 1.30 million shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America, a New York-based fund reported 328 shares. Trust Department Mb Commercial Bank N A has invested 0.66% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Bollard Group Inc Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 242,124 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsr reported 8,388 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 0.01% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Mufg Americas Holdings Corp holds 0% or 340 shares. Old Natl Natl Bank In has 0.02% invested in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Analysts await Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 6.25% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.48 per share. HAS’s profit will be $64.19 million for 52.15 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Hasbro, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 142.86% EPS growth.