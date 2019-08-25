As Hasbro (HAS) Valuation Rose, Great Lakes Advisors Has Boosted Its Stake; Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL) Share Price Declined While Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Raised Stake

Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased its stake in Hasbro Inc (HAS) by 75.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc bought 193,061 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.68% . The institutional investor held 447,159 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.02 million, up from 254,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Hasbro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.94% or $10.22 during the last trading session, reaching $104.13. About 2.05 million shares traded or 107.07% up from the average. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 22.14% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 14/05/2018 – Hasbro at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 23/05/2018 – HASBRO’S JOY FOR ALL BRAND ACQUIRED BY MANAGEMENT-LED GROUP; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro Declines After Setback From the Collapse of Toys `R’ Us; 17/05/2018 – HASBRO REPORTS ADDED $500M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION & QTRLY; 01/05/2018 – The deal comes as Hasbro seeks to reverse its losses following the bankruptcy last year of Toys R Us; 01/05/2018 – Hasbro: Haim Saban Will Continue in Consulting Role; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro 1Q Adj EPS 10c; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro Sees FY Underlying Tax Rate at High End of Previously Projected Range of 15%-17; 29/03/2018 – Hasbro and The Autism Project Team Up for ToyBox Tools to Bring the Joy of Play to Children with Developmental Disabilities; 09/03/2018 – Toy companies like Hasbro and Mattel have already begun preparing contingency plans in the event that Toys R Us initiated a full liquidation

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (ENBL) by 300.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp bought 298,947 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.28% . The hedge fund held 398,526 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71M, up from 99,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Enable Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $12.57. About 855,957 shares traded or 23.73% up from the average. Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) has declined 23.67% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ENBL News: 02/05/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $257M, EST. $240.4M; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $257; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Sees FY18 Maintenance Cap Expenditures $95M-$125; 02/05/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM INCREASED 2018 OUTLOOK; 16/03/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP ENBL.N – CONTINUING TO REVIEW POTENTIAL IMPACT OF FERC RULING ON INCOME TAX ALLOWANCE; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Net $114M; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q EPS 24c; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Enable Midstream’s Sr Unsec Nts Due 2028 ‘BBB-‘; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Capital Expenditures $190M; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Crude Oil Gathered Volumes 24.83 MBbl/d

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold HAS shares while 140 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 109.83 million shares or 0.88% less from 110.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability reported 0.04% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). American Gp owns 0.02% invested in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) for 59,320 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 56,662 shares. Quantbot Technology LP accumulated 0.03% or 4,179 shares. Starr Intl holds 0.49% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) or 14,436 shares. First Republic Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.02% or 34,650 shares in its portfolio. Miracle Mile Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% or 18,634 shares. Legal General Grp Inc Public Ltd Co holds 0.04% or 861,469 shares. Virtu Fincl Lc holds 6,538 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc holds 222,109 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Australia has invested 0.01% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). 6,435 were reported by Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability. Howe And Rusling holds 0% or 77 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur Communications Ny reported 60,219 shares. Moreover, Retirement Sys Of Alabama has 0.02% invested in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $4.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 297,162 shares to 603,880 shares, valued at $50.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kennametal Inc (NYSE:KMT) by 31,649 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,891 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).