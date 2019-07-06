As Hasbro (HAS) Stock Value Rose, Holder Aureus Asset Management Cut Its Stake; Tradewinds Capital Management Trimmed Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $609,804 as Market Value Rose

Aureus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hasbro Inc. (HAS) by 44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc sold 5,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,770 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $576,000, down from 12,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hasbro Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $106.92. About 639,278 shares traded. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 12.43% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 17/04/2018 – Hasbro Named One of America’s Most Reputable Companies; 01/05/2018 – Hasbro to acquire Power Rangers, other franchises from Saban; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro 1Q Entertainment and Licensing Rev $64M; 09/04/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Hasbro’s NERF ENERGY Game Kits to Boys & Girls Clubs of Hartford, Conn., Kicking off National Boys & Girls Club Week; 09/03/2018 – Toy companies such as Hasbro and Mattel have already begun preparing contingency plans in the event that Toys R Us initiated a full liquidation; 23/05/2018 – AGELESS INNOVATION BUYS HASBRO’S JOY FOR ALL BRAND; NO TERMS; 01/05/2018 – Hasbro Agrees to Buy Power Rangers From Saban for $522 Million; 07/05/2018 – Hasbro Ranks No. 5 on 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 16/04/2018 – Hasbro Announces Toy Recycling Program, Offers Free Recycling for Well-Loved Toys and Games; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro Says Worst Damage From Toys `R’ Us Collapse Has Passed

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc analyzed 5,212 shares as the company's stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 305,309 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.01 million, down from 310,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.06. About 18.14M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nottingham Advsr invested in 0.1% or 4,862 shares. Philadelphia has invested 3.79% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Mraz Amerine Assoc Incorporated has 2.1% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 57,319 shares. Destination Wealth Management reported 13,597 shares stake. Albion Grp Ut stated it has 2.57% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.32% or 6,410 shares. The Arkansas-based Lathrop Inv Management has invested 5.93% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). M&T Bankshares accumulated 2.40M shares. Acropolis Mngmt Ltd stated it has 34,231 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Cibc Ww Corporation reported 3.15% stake. Viking Global Invsts Limited Partnership holds 6.61% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 9.77 million shares. Central National Bank Tru invested in 0.38% or 14,339 shares. Condor Capital Mgmt holds 0.97% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 50,443 shares. Bridges Invest Mngmt owns 467,895 shares. 180,000 are owned by Jbf.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year's $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Analysts await Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 6.25% or $0.03 from last year's $0.48 per share. HAS's profit will be $64.18M for 52.41 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Hasbro, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 142.86% EPS growth.

Aureus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $874.10 million and $754.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) by 22,280 shares to 451,246 shares, valued at $19.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intermediate Term Bond Index Fund (BIV) by 12,451 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,669 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Analysts await Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 6.25% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.48 per share. HAS’s profit will be $64.18M for 52.41 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Hasbro, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 142.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold HAS shares while 140 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 109.83 million shares or 0.88% less from 110.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Saturna, Washington-based fund reported 4,921 shares. Alabama-based Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.02% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.03% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) or 153,256 shares. 79,735 were reported by Cullinan Assoc. Hgk Asset Mngmt stated it has 71,034 shares or 1.82% of all its holdings. Cypress Group reported 2,445 shares. Daiwa Securities invested in 4,578 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Lc has 15,432 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Willis Inv Counsel reported 210,461 shares stake. Mesirow Investment holds 13,395 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Starr Intll Communication holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) for 14,436 shares. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa owns 1,914 shares. Pennsylvania Trust Com holds 0.01% or 9,052 shares in its portfolio. Gradient Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 20 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Johnson Counsel invested 0.51% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).