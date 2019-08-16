As Hasbro (HAS) Stock Rose, Alethea Capital Management Lifted Position by $504,900; Tpg Specialty Lending (TSLX) Shareholder Partners Group Holding Ag Lowered Its Holding by $3.09 Million as Stock Declined

Partners Group Holding Ag decreased its stake in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX) by 60.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag sold 154,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.08% . The institutional investor held 102,698 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05 million, down from 257,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $20.5. About 199,787 shares traded or 2.10% up from the average. TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) has risen 1.86% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.86% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLX News: 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC TSLX.N – QTR END NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE$16.27; 20/03/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC – TSLX EXPECTS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO PAY DOWN OUTSTANDING DEBT UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 20/03/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stk; 14/05/2018 – Ares Management Buys New 1.3% Position in TPG Specialty Lending; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: TPG SPECIALTY LENDING 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 46C; 03/05/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending 4Q EPS 56c; 04/04/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call to Discuss its First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms TPG Specialty Lending at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Revised to Positive; 19/03/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING, INC. – 40-17G

Alethea Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hasbro Inc (HAS) by 99.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc bought 5,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.68% . The institutional investor held 11,892 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, up from 5,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hasbro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $114.37. About 460,773 shares traded. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 22.14% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 01/05/2018 – Power Rangers `go, go’ to Hasbro for $522m; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO 1Q NET REV. $716.3M, EST. $821.2M; 08/05/2018 – Hasbro (HAS) Active on Renewed Chatter; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO: DOESN’T EXPECT MORE MATERIAL EXPENSES FROM TOYS R US; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro 1Q Loss $112.5M; 16/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Hasbro’s NERF ENERGY Game Kits to Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro’s Sales Take a Hit From Collapse of Toys ‘R’ Us; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro Says Worst Damage From Toys `R’ Us Collapse Has Passed; 01/05/2018 – HASBRO TO BUY SABAN BRANDS’ POWER RANGERS, OTHER ENTERTAINMENT; 30/05/2018 – Hasbro And Quidd Team Up To Create And Sell Rare, Digital Stickers

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold HAS shares while 140 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 109.83 million shares or 0.88% less from 110.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Contravisory Inv holds 0.01% or 202 shares. Missouri-based Commerce Natl Bank has invested 0.02% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Moreover, Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.67% invested in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) for 68,615 shares. 4.99 million are owned by State Street Corporation. Shell Asset Mngmt accumulated 10,946 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Wells Fargo & Mn invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Creative Planning reported 7,581 shares. Jensen Inv Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.01% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). 380 were reported by Ftb Advsr Inc. 39,305 are held by Beaconlight Capital Ltd Company. 10,449 were reported by Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability. Fort Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Paradigm Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa stated it has 6,527 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.