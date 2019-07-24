As Hasbro (HAS) Stock Rose, Alethea Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding; Intrepid Capital Management Position in Amdocs LTD Shs (DOX) Decreased by $2.38 Million as Shares Rose

Intrepid Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amdocs Ltd Shs (DOX) by 23.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold 44,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.55% with the market. The hedge fund held 143,992 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.79 million, down from 187,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amdocs Ltd Shs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $64. About 348,606 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 8.17% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.60% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD SEES EXPECTS FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 2.3%-4.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR AS REPORTED; 21/04/2018 – DJ Amdocs Limited, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOX); 04/04/2018 – VUBIQUITY, RECENTLY BOUGHT BY AMDOCS, RENEWS DEAL W/ TURNER; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD SEES EXPECTS FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 1.3%-3.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 04/04/2018 – Vubiquity, Recently Acquired By Amdocs, Renews Deal With Turner DOX; 03/05/2018 – Amdocs Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS REAFFIRMS YR ADJ. EPS GROWTH FORECAST; 07/03/2018 – Amdocs Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems; 10/05/2018 – Amdocs to Support Safaricom’s Launch of New Digital Services with End-to-end Revenue Assurance Capabilities to Improve Customer Experience

Alethea Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hasbro Inc (HAS) by 99.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc bought 5,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,892 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, up from 5,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hasbro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.86B market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $121.83. About 1.44 million shares traded or 39.21% up from the average. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 12.43% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 11/05/2018 – Hasbro Presenting at Conference May 31; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro 1Q Intl Rev $287.9M; 01/05/2018 – Hasbro Agrees to Buy Power Rangers From Saban for $522 Million; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO 1Q NET REV. $716.3M, EST. $821.2M; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO 1Q EMERGING BRANDS REV. -6%; 01/05/2018 – CNBC: Hasbro to acquire Power Rangers, other franchises from Saban; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro is toymaker most likely to survive post-Toys R Us era, analyst says; 01/05/2018 – Hasbro To Acquire Entertainment Brands Including Power Rangers In Deal Valued At $522 Million — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – Hasbro Ranks No. 5 on 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO: UNSURE ABOUT RESOLUTION OF TOYS R US IN EUROPE

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $207.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co Cl B (NYSE:TAP) by 7,201 shares to 16,741 shares, valued at $999,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Discovery Inc Com Ser C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 17,920 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,082 shares, and has risen its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp Com (NYSE:COG).

Analysts await Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 8.25% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.97 per share. DOX’s profit will be $143.98 million for 15.24 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by Amdocs Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.96% EPS growth.