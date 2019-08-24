As Hasbro (HAS) Stock Price Rose, Baldwin Brothers Increased Its Stake; As Mueller Wtr Prods (MWA) Stock Price Declined, Blb&B Advisors Cut Its Stake

Blb&B Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mueller Wtr Prods Inc (MWA) by 13.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blb&B Advisors Llc sold 31,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.95% . The institutional investor held 193,222 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94M, down from 224,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blb&B Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mueller Wtr Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.82% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $10. About 1.31 million shares traded or 70.43% up from the average. Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) has declined 15.53% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MWA News: 17/04/2018 – Mueller Water Products Announces Quarterly Dividend; 18/04/2018 – Deprince Race & Zollo Buys New 1.4% Position in Mueller Water; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Mueller Water Products To ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s says Anvil International, LLC’s $60 million add-on term loan will not impact its credit ratings; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mueller Water Products Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MWA); 07/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER 2Q ADJ EPS 12C, EST. 10C; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Mueller Water May Face Pressure, U.S. Machinery Down; 05/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on The Habit Restaurants, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, The Carlyle Group, Flexion Therapeut; 15/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MUELLER WATER TO Ba2 FROM Ba3; 07/05/2018 – Mueller Water 2Q Adj EPS 12c

Baldwin Brothers Inc increased its stake in Hasbro Inc (HAS) by 11.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc bought 12,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.68% . The institutional investor held 117,370 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.98 million, up from 104,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Hasbro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.94% or $10.22 during the last trading session, reaching $104.13. About 2.05M shares traded or 108.58% up from the average. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 22.14% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 23/04/2018 – HASBRO 1Q CALL HAS BEGUN; 01/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive – Hasbro to acquire Power Rangers, other franchises from Saban; 08/05/2018 – Mattel (MAT), Hasbro (HAS) Active on Renewed Chatter; 08/03/2018 – Hasbro to Roll Out Plant-Based Packaging; 01/05/2018 – Hasbro Sees Acquisition Closing During 2Q; 23/05/2018 – Hasbro’s Joy for All Brand Acquired by Management-Led Group to Focus on Increasing Impact in the Older Adult Market; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO: TOYS R US REVENUE HIT TO DIMINISH IN 3Q AND 4Q; 01/05/2018 – Hasbro: Haim Saban Will Continue in Consulting Role; 01/05/2018 – Hasbro Sees No Material Impact on 2018 Results; 01/05/2018 – The deal comes as Hasbro seeks to reverse its losses following the bankruptcy last year of Toys R Us

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold HAS shares while 140 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 109.83 million shares or 0.88% less from 110.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norinchukin Bank & Trust The accumulated 22,343 shares. Moreover, First Manhattan has 0% invested in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Renaissance Ltd Llc invested in 780,000 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Swiss Bank accumulated 444,446 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 11,625 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Price T Rowe Associate Md has 0% invested in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Ubs Asset Americas has 0% invested in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Beaconlight Capital Ltd holds 0.95% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) for 39,305 shares. Moreover, Cincinnati Corporation has 0.94% invested in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) for 273,600 shares. 2,585 are owned by Acg Wealth. Utd Svcs Automobile Association reported 0.02% stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems, Florida-based fund reported 157,751 shares. Hartford Financial has invested 0.01% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Van Eck Associate stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc reported 10,474 shares.

More notable recent Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Valero Energy (VLO) Down 11.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on August 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Attis Provides an Update on Status of Nasdaq Listing – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Southwest (LUV) Down 7.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Britain’s blackout whodunnit has multiple suspects – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Share Price Has Gained 119%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93 million and $671.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 3,309 shares to 73,995 shares, valued at $12.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 23,403 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,625 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.41, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 24 investors sold MWA shares while 55 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 125.81 million shares or 0.44% less from 126.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 226,468 shares. Moreover, Eaton Vance has 0.03% invested in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA). Wells Fargo & Co Mn has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA). Moreover, Ameritas Prtnrs Inc has 0.01% invested in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA). Water Asset Mgmt Llc invested in 105,000 shares or 1.51% of the stock. Parametric Port Limited invested in 0% or 120,000 shares. Brown Advisory has invested 0.09% in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA). Geode Mgmt holds 1.80M shares. Amer Group Inc reported 98,665 shares stake. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Group Inc has 0% invested in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA). Moreover, Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc has 0% invested in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) for 160,082 shares. The Japan-based Asset Management One Limited has invested 0.01% in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA). Metropolitan Life Insurance invested in 48,644 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Gam Ag accumulated 33,152 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bank Of New York Mellon has 1.20M shares.

More notable recent Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “National Compassion Fund and Mueller Water Products Announce the Dunham Fund Matching Grant for Aurora/Pratt Survivors’ Fund – GlobeNewswire” on March 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mueller Water Products Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Mueller Water Products Reports 2019 Third Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Does Investing In Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Impact The Volatility Of Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Stocks Flashing Signs of Strong Insider Buying – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 24, 2019.