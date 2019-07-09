As Hasbro (HAS) Stock Price Rose, Aureus Asset Management Decreased by $452,200 Its Holding; As Norfolk Southern (NSC) Share Price Rose, Soroban Capital Partners LP Decreased Its Stake by $165.96 Million

Soroban Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 32.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp sold 892,232 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.82M shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $339.42M, down from 2.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $198.94. About 943,618 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 01/05/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 175 Of Norfolk Southern Corp; 06/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY – ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION – IN DAYTON, MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OHIO; 14/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – DJ Norfolk Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSC); 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – INCREASING EXPECTED ANNUAL SHARE REPURCHASES TO $1.5 BLN FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q EPS $1.93, EST. $1.77; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern response to TRC Capital’s ‘mini-tender’ offer; 22/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 13/05/2018 – Geo English: NSC expected to meet over Nawaz’s remarks; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q RAILWAY OPER REV $2.7B, EST. $2.68B

Aureus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hasbro Inc. (HAS) by 44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc sold 5,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,770 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $576,000, down from 12,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hasbro Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $108.17. About 695,479 shares traded. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 12.43% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 01/05/2018 – Power Rangers `go, go’ to Hasbro for $522m; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO RETAILER COMMENTARY WAS BETTER THAN EXPECTED: UBS; 14/03/2018 – HASBRO ‘BBB’ CORPORATE CREDIT RATING AFFIRMED; 07/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Hasbro’s NERF ENERGY Game Kits to Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO: SEES NO NEGATIVE IMPACT FROM FORTNITE VIDEO GAME; 01/05/2018 – Hasbro, seeking to stem last year’s losses, has acquired the rights to the Power Rangers; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO 1Q PARTNER BRANDS REV. -6%; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 32C; 28/03/2018 – HASBRO CEO BRIAN GOLDNER SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 01/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Hasbro to acquire Power Rangers, other franchises from Saban

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold HAS shares while 140 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 109.83 million shares or 0.88% less from 110.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rodgers Brothers Inc invested 0.07% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Strs Ohio holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) for 22,998 shares. Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al owns 9,262 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Amer Century Inc has invested 0% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). 43,514 were reported by Motco. First Hawaiian Savings Bank stated it has 0.03% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). 71,034 were reported by Hgk Asset Management. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.04% stake. Advisor Ptnrs Lc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 3,476 shares. Old Second Retail Bank Of Aurora reported 17,505 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Parkside Fincl Bank And reported 0% stake. Fmr Limited Company reported 0% stake. 1,641 were accumulated by Dupont. Maverick Cap Ltd invested in 0.07% or 66,080 shares.

More notable recent Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will Jurassic World Save Disney’s Biggest Theme Park Rival? – Nasdaq” on July 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Google Says It Isn’t Trying to Become Fourth National Wireless Carrier – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Sweden rejects China’s request to extradite former official – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Whatâ€™s Behind Fridayâ€™s Roku Stock Jump? – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Rock-Solid Cheap Stocks With a P/E Under 10 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 07, 2019.

Aureus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $874.10M and $754.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 38,810 shares to 250,049 shares, valued at $18.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2,887 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,406 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc. Class A (NYSE:V).

Analysts await Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 6.25% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.48 per share. HAS’s profit will be $64.19 million for 53.02 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Hasbro, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 142.86% EPS growth.

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “May U.S. Rail Employment Levels Dropped. Will They Keep Falling? – Benzinga” on June 24, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “The Power 100: Most influential Atlantans of 2019 (Slideshow) – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on June 14, 2019, Twst.com published: “NS – Norfolk Southern Corporation: Norfolk Southern to hold second-quarter 2019 earnings conference call July 24 – The Wall Street Transcript” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ecolab Inc. (ECL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Still Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Md invested 0.02% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Palladium Ltd Liability, Virginia-based fund reported 88,570 shares. Qs Investors Limited Co reported 5,248 shares. 28,277 are held by Pettyjohn Wood White Inc. Lowe Brockenbrough owns 2.09% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 79,963 shares. Edgemoor Inv Advsrs Incorporated reported 0.08% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). The Florida-based Texas Yale Capital has invested 0.12% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Moreover, Perigon Wealth Llc has 0.61% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 12,909 shares. Connecticut-based Paloma Prns Management has invested 0.32% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Advisors Limited Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Corporation owns 237,900 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab invested in 0.28% or 723,111 shares. Cypress Asset Inc Tx accumulated 1,920 shares. Anchor Capital Advsr Ltd holds 0.01% or 3,290 shares in its portfolio. Pillar Pacific Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 1.31% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $952,214 activity. Wheeler Michael Joseph had sold 4,761 shares worth $858,097.

Soroban Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $10.82 billion and $5.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qorvo Inc by 147,493 shares to 2.95 million shares, valued at $211.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Linde Plc by 373,023 shares in the quarter, for a total of 391,059 shares, and has risen its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc.