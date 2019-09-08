As Hasbro (HAS) Shares Rose, Shareholder Regions Financial Upped Its Holding; General Electric Co (GE) Shareholder Wetherby Asset Management Boosted Position by $622,449

Wetherby Asset Management Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc bought 69,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 194,909 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95 million, up from 125,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.71. About 42.14M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 10/05/2018 – Norinchukin Bank Adds Aptiv, Exits Alibaba, Cuts GE: 13F; 17/04/2018 – FDA: GE Medical Systems Ultrasound & Primary Care Diagnostics, LL- GE Healthcare: a) Prodigy, Model Numbers: LU7248, LU8905,; 21/05/2018 – U.S. natgas futures ease as LNG exports decline; 02/04/2018 – Veritas Capital, GE Healthcare Deal Seen Closing in 3Q; 19/04/2018 – State Dept clears possible $1.2 bln sale of helicopters to Mexico; 18/04/2018 – Airlines inspecting Boeing 737 engines after fatal Southwest incident; 07/03/2018 – Centerpiece of K.l.E.L. Coastal Power Plant Complete; 23/04/2018 – DJ General Electric Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GE); 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F; 20/04/2018 – GE – GE CAPITAL RESULTS FOR QTR INCLUDE $45 MLN CHARGE RELATED TO UPDATES TO U.S. TAX REFORM IMPACT ON ENERGY INVESTMENTS

Regions Financial Corp increased its stake in Hasbro Inc (HAS) by 0.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp bought 3,616 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.68% . The institutional investor held 489,149 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.59 million, up from 485,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Hasbro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $112.4. About 624,950 shares traded. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 22.14% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 23/04/2018 – Hasbro blames Toys ‘R’ Us for dismal first quarter; 29/03/2018 – Hasbro and The Autism Project Team Up for ToyBox Tools to Bring the Joy of Play to Children with Developmental Disabilities; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO RETAILER COMMENTARY WAS BETTER THAN EXPECTED: UBS; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro blames the Toys R Us liquidation for its weaker-than-expected earnings in the first quarter; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO CEO: EXPECTS WALMART, TARGET TO EXPAND TOY OFFERINGS; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO 1Q EMERGING BRANDS REV. -6%; 01/05/2018 – Hasbro, seeking to stem last year’s losses, has acquired the rights to the Power Rangers; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro Takes a Hit With the Collapse of Customer Toys `R’ Us; 17/04/2018 – Hasbro Named One of America’s Most Reputable Companies; 08/05/2018 – Hasbro (HAS) Active on Renewed Chatter

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold HAS shares while 140 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 109.83 million shares or 0.88% less from 110.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability Company invested in 6,085 shares or 0% of the stock. Coastline holds 10,720 shares. Bahl Gaynor Incorporated stated it has 72,691 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 1,085 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Invesco invested in 1.78 million shares or 0.05% of the stock. Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.08% or 24,340 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.04% or 224,376 shares. Barry Invest Advisors Limited Liability Co reported 6,639 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De invested in 0.03% or 116,209 shares. Sg Americas Secs Llc invested in 0.06% or 79,060 shares. Carroll Fincl Associates has 0% invested in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) for 182 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 33,857 shares. Blackrock invested 0.03% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0.03% or 6,100 shares. Amp Capital Investors Ltd invested in 0.02% or 33,592 shares.

Regions Financial Corp, which manages about $8.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Management (NYSE:WM) by 54,110 shares to 757,973 shares, valued at $78.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 98,938 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.28 million shares, and cut its stake in Northern Trust Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS).

More notable recent Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Top Stocks With High Dividend Yields – Nasdaq” on September 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Stocks Rise After Trump Says U.S. and China are ‘Getting back to the Table’ – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow Jones Today: It Was a Good Dayâ€¦Finally – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Gold Glitters on US-China Trade War Jitters: 6 Top Picks – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “How Brookfield’s Acquisition of GGP Looks One Year Later – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cibc Asset Management has 0.05% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Glenview Bank Tru Dept reported 0.23% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability Co owns 5,010 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Security Natl Tru has 0.13% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 39,728 shares. Inspirion Wealth Ltd Llc invested in 0.08% or 18,800 shares. New Hampshire-based Harvest Management Inc has invested 0.05% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Smithbridge Asset Mgmt De invested in 0.2% or 34,175 shares. Country Tru Retail Bank accumulated 923,113 shares. Regent Ltd Llc has 0.05% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 92,178 are owned by Duff And Phelps Invest Mngmt Communications. The New York-based Mufg Americas Hldgs has invested 0.21% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Wellcome Tru Limited (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Tru holds 3.88% or 24.00M shares. 19,625 were reported by Lmr Prns Llp. Burke Herbert Bank Tru invested in 80,194 shares. Financial Advisory Service holds 10,431 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.65 billion and $802.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (ACWX) by 24,205 shares to 92,110 shares, valued at $4.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kt Corp (NYSE:KT) by 30,249 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,599 shares, and cut its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.01 million activity. $279,036 worth of stock was bought by Strazik Scott on Thursday, August 15. Shares for $97,500 were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J. Shares for $498,337 were bought by HORTON THOMAS W on Monday, August 12. Timko Thomas S had bought 10,000 shares worth $88,300 on Monday, August 19. On Friday, August 23 Seidman Leslie bought $50,700 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 6,500 shares. CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought 331,684 shares worth $3.00M.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stock Market News: GE, PG&E Face New Threats – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “General Electric: The Prisoner’s Dilemma – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CEOs Are Piling Into These 2 Value Stocks – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Notable Insider Buys In The Past Week: General Electric, Symantec And More – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GE’s Declines May Only Be Starting – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.