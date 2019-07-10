As Hasbro (HAS) Shares Rose, Holder Quantres Asset Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Stake; Gabalex Capital Management Has Cut Its Walmart (WMT) Holding by $1.46 Million as Stock Price Rose

Quantres Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Hasbro Inc (HAS) by 57.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantres Asset Management Ltd sold 4,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,600 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $306,000, down from 8,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantres Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Hasbro Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $108.47. About 354,623 shares traded. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 12.43% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 23/04/2018 – Hasbro 1Q Loss/Shr 90c; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO CEO: EXPECTS WALMART, TARGET TO EXPAND TOY OFFERINGS; 28/03/2018 – Hasbro CEO Admits Making Strategic Mistake With `Last Jedi’ Toys; 17/04/2018 – Hasbro Named One of America’s Most Reputable Companies; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 32C; 17/05/2018 – HASBRO REPORTS ADDED $500M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION & QTRLY; 14/03/2018 – $MAT $HAS Toys R Us is exploring a plan that could keep 200 stores open even after liquidation; 01/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive – Hasbro to acquire Power Rangers, other franchises from Saban; 09/03/2018 – Toy companies like Hasbro and Mattel have already begun preparing contingency plans in the event that Toys R Us initiated a full liquidation; 16/04/2018 – Hasbro Announces Toy Recycling Program, Offers Free Recycling for Well-Loved Toys and Games

Gabalex Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 8.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 160,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.61M, down from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $322.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $112.62. About 2.84M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 11/05/2018 – The Tribune: Walmart deal: SoftBank undecided on exiting Flipkart; 12/04/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: Walmart close to buying majority of India’s Flipkart, deal likely by end-June – sources – The Edge; 10/04/2018 – WALMART,POSTMATES PACT IN CHARLOTTE NC, EXPANSION PLANNED; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Livi; 30/05/2018 – Walmart’s New Education Benefit Puts Cap and Gown within Reach for Associates; 30/05/2018 – Walmart: Shareholders Approved the Election of Each of Walmart’s 11 Director Nominees; 14/03/2018 – WALMART SAYS CONSUMER IS IN `REASONABLE SHAPE’; 04/04/2018 – Amazon could do a lot to fix the US health-care system – but Walmart could do more; 30/05/2018 – From smart shopping carts to in-store drone assistance, here are 6 ways Walmart is planning for the future of shopping. via @cnbctech; 15/05/2018 – Avalon Adds Nvidia, Exits Tupperware, Cuts Walmart: 13F

Quantres Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $137.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 8,600 shares to 9,500 shares, valued at $2.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold HAS shares while 140 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 109.83 million shares or 0.88% less from 110.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Financial has 2,061 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability Com holds 18,125 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Beaconlight Ltd Co reported 39,305 shares. Art Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 16,330 shares. Delta Asset Management Lc Tn reported 399 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.01% or 16,489 shares. Lmr Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Fdx Advisors invested 0.01% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 47,847 shares or 0% of the stock. The Japan-based Nomura Asset Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Old Second Bancshares Of Aurora invested in 0.53% or 17,505 shares. Cibc World invested in 15,331 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Victory Capital Management has invested 0.65% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Lpl Fincl reported 22,493 shares. 4,000 are owned by Ipg Advisors Ltd Liability Co.

Analysts await Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 6.25% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.48 per share. HAS’s profit will be $64.18M for 53.17 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Hasbro, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 142.86% EPS growth.

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 6.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.29 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.47 billion for 23.27 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.08% EPS growth.

Gabalex Capital Management Llc, which manages about $399.75 million and $346.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 25,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $4.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.