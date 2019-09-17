As Hasbro (HAS) Shares Rose, Channing Capital Management Cut Stake; Efg Asset Management Americas Has Decreased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $1.61 Million as Stock Value Rose

Channing Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hasbro Inc (HAS) by 5.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc sold 3,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.68% . The institutional investor held 65,001 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.87M, down from 68,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hasbro Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $119.19. About 435,050 shares traded. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 22.14% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 16/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Hasbro’s NERF ENERGY Game Kits to Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro’s Sales Take a Hit From Collapse of Toys ‘R’ Us; 01/05/2018 – Hasbro Agrees to Buy Power Rangers From Saban for $522 Million; 14/03/2018 – S&P: Hasbro Rating Outlook Is Stable; 28/03/2018 – HASBRO CEO BRIAN GOLDNER SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 08/03/2018 – HASBRO – WILL BEGIN USING PLANT-BASED BIO-POLYETHYLENE TEREPHTHALATE FOR BLISTER PACKS & PLASTIC WINDOWS IN PRODUCT PACKAGING STARTING IN 2019; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro is toymaker most likely to survive post-Toys R Us era, analyst says; 23/05/2018 – HASBRO’S JOY FOR ALL BRAND BOUGHT BY MANAGEMENT-LED GROUP TO; 22/05/2018 – Hasbro Joins Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch(R) in the Fight for the Future as Master Toy Licensee; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 32C

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 16.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp sold 11,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 59,127 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.04M, down from 71,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $136.87. About 10.59M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Macron tells tech CEOs to give more to society; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON SHOWING CORTANA, ALEXA WORKING TOGETHER; 15/03/2018 – Limelight Networks Helps Companies Defend against Cyber Threats with New Bot Management Solution; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft’s quarterly profit rises 35 percent; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J; 28/03/2018 – Fewer Russian spies in U.S. but getting harder to track; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 17/05/2018 – Leading names include Facebook, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Time Warner. Apple this year fell from eighth to 18th on the list; 20/04/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: RIB AND MICROSOFT JOIN FORCES TO CREATE THE WORLD’S NO.1 VERTICAL CLOUD FOR THE CONSTRUCTION AND REAL ESTATE INDUSTRIES; 16/05/2018 – Momentous Entertainment Group Provides Filings Update

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 09/09/2019: CYOU, SOHU, SAIC, UMC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Microsoft (MSFT) Now – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tech needs ‘new level of responsibility’ – MSFT CLO – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Now More Than Ever, Microsoft Stock Is a Buy – Investorplace.com” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/30/2019: AMBA, DELL, JKS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sns Financial Grp Lc accumulated 0.9% or 35,861 shares. Alethea Cap Lc has 0.34% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3,900 shares. Jackson Square Ptnrs Limited Liability Com invested in 7.08% or 10.20 million shares. Renaissance Grp Incorporated Ltd Com reported 253,933 shares. First Long Island Ltd Co reported 5.81% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Illinois-based Driehaus Cap Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Advisors Ltd Partnership has invested 0.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Haverford Fincl accumulated 81,173 shares. Salem Cap holds 66,299 shares. 40,812 are held by Hendershot Invs. Voloridge Investment Ltd, Florida-based fund reported 272,443 shares. Columbus Hill Mgmt LP owns 373,403 shares. Moreover, Chevy Chase Trust Holdg has 4.2% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Davenport Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1.30 million shares. Element Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.86% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 94,406 shares.

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp, which manages about $1.65B and $351.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 19,966 shares to 83,116 shares, valued at $4.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2,428 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,893 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Channing Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Penn National Gaming Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 251,304 shares to 1.82M shares, valued at $35.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Meredith Corp (NYSE:MDP) by 147,747 shares in the quarter, for a total of 977,392 shares, and has risen its stake in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.42, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold HAS shares while 176 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 105.64 million shares or 3.82% less from 109.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Albion Fincl Group Inc Ut stated it has 35,369 shares. Jpmorgan Chase, New York-based fund reported 2.57M shares. Panagora Asset reported 10,482 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Highstreet Asset Management reported 3,894 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Fincl reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Westpac Bk holds 0% or 7,759 shares. Moore Capital Management Lp has invested 0.37% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Moreover, Riverhead Cap Limited Liability Company has 0.08% invested in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Kempen Management Nv has invested 0% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.01% invested in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) for 16,739 shares. Cincinnati Indemnity Com owns 21,000 shares for 7.15% of their portfolio. First Personal Financial Service accumulated 0% or 133 shares. Adage Capital Ptnrs Grp Inc Ltd reported 0.04% stake. Veritas Invest Mgmt Llp accumulated 4.05% or 427,815 shares.