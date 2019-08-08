As Hasbro (HAS) Shares Rose, Alethea Capital Management Lifted by $504,900 Its Stake; Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake Held by Evergreen Capital Management Llc

Evergreen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evergreen Capital Management Llc bought 197 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,928 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.00M, up from 3,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evergreen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $887.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $5.57 during the last trading session, reaching $1793.4. About 4.53 million shares traded or 17.50% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – Sears revs up on Amazon tyre partnership; 21/03/2018 – Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases to offset rising shipping costs, sources say; 02/04/2018 – Amazon fell after Donald Trump tweeted on Saturday that Amazon was scamming the U.S. Postal Service; 05/04/2018 – Trump taking serious look at policy options on Amazon.com; 07/03/2018 – CORRECTED-INTERVIEW-IKEA Group’s new CFO to maintain investment drive through 2020; 30/05/2018 – Pittsburgh Bus: Sources: Amazon inks deal for new distribution facility in Aleppo Township; 09/03/2018 – Amazon will roll out the Prime Pantry subscription gradually; 15/03/2018 – Fired Walmart Exec Alleges Online Fraud Stemming From Amazon Rivalry; 16/05/2018 – Starting Wednesday, Amazon Prime members in Florida will get an additional 10 percent off sale items; 25/04/2018 – Deloitte Named an Amazon Web Services Partner Network Launch Partner for AWS IoT Analytics

Alethea Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hasbro Inc (HAS) by 99.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc bought 5,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.68% . The institutional investor held 11,892 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, up from 5,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hasbro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $113.76. About 689,224 shares traded. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 22.14% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 09/04/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Hasbro’s NERF ENERGY Game Kits to Boys & Girls Clubs of Hartford, Conn., Kicking off National Boys &; 01/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Hasbro to acquire Power Rangers, other franchises from Saban; 07/05/2018 – Hasbro Ranks No. 5 on 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 23/05/2018 – HASBRO’S JOY FOR ALL BRAND ACQUIRED BY MANAGEMENT-LED GROUP; 28/03/2018 – HASBRO CEO BRIAN GOLDNER SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 05/04/2018 – Werther’s Original and Hasbro Celebrate National Caramel Day with CANDY LAND: The Werther’s Caramel Edition Game and Mario Lope; 09/04/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Hasbro’s NERF ENERGY Game Kits to Boys & Girls Clubs of Hartford, Conn., Kicking off National Boys & Girls Club Week; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro Sees FY Underlying Tax Rate at High End of Previously Projected Range of 15%-17; 01/05/2018 – BTVI: ‘Hasbro to acquire Power Rangers, other franchises from Saban’; 14/03/2018 – S&P: Hasbro Rating Outlook Is Stable

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold HAS shares while 140 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 109.83 million shares or 0.88% less from 110.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 230,500 shares. The Ohio-based Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability has invested 0% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Moreover, Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma has 0% invested in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Corp holds 780,000 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.26% or 174,386 shares. Burney Company accumulated 0.1% or 18,502 shares. Sterling Cap Lc has invested 0.03% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Com owns 316,137 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Kennedy Capital Mgmt invested in 44,772 shares. Carnegie Asset Management Lc owns 9,880 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Nuwave Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Kornitzer Capital Inc Ks owns 7,150 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Daiwa Securities Group has 0% invested in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Exane Derivatives owns 1 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.51% or 93,295 shares.

More notable recent Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “2 High-Growth AI Stocks – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Dow ends nearly 770 points lower as intensifying trade tensions trigger stock rout – MarketWatch” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Where Will Advanced Micro Devices Be in 5 Years? – Nasdaq” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Stocks You Can Set and Forget – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Wednesdayâ€™s Vital Data: Aurora Cannabis, Starbucks and Beyond Meat – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “These 6 SPDR ETFs and Amazon Tell Me the Rally Is Over – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Stock Market Today: Earnings Galore, GDP Beat & Continued Fed Focus – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Tuesday’s Market Minute: Prime Day: The New Black Friday – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Boeing, GM, Pfizer, Starbucks And More – Benzinga” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon Is Sitting on a $100 Billion Opportunity – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Csat Investment Advisory LP holds 1.1% or 1,223 shares. Utd Secs Inc (D B A Uas Asset Management) stated it has 18,461 shares. Sands Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 7.22% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1.32 million shares. Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Llc holds 0.37% or 1,500 shares in its portfolio. Hills Bancshares Trust, a Iowa-based fund reported 874 shares. 198 are owned by Madrona Financial Services. Arete Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Co invested in 1,984 shares. Greatmark Invest Ptnrs reported 392 shares. Family Firm has 171 shares. Hwg Ltd Partnership reported 3,330 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase And Co has 4.24M shares. Ckw Fincl Grp has invested 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Arrow stated it has 8,805 shares. Contour Asset Ltd Llc invested in 1,394 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Riverpark Advsrs Ltd Com accumulated 3,656 shares or 2.83% of the stock.