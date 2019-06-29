As Hasbro (HAS) Share Price Rose, Aureus Asset Management Cut Holding by $452,200; Dearborn Partners Has Decreased Its Holding in General Dynamics (GD) by $428,922 as Stock Declined

Aureus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hasbro Inc. (HAS) by 44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc sold 5,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,770 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $576,000, down from 12,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hasbro Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $105.68. About 1.78M shares traded or 63.89% up from the average. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 12.43% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 23/04/2018 – HASBRO RETAILER COMMENTARY WAS BETTER THAN EXPECTED: UBS; 01/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Hasbro to acquire Power Rangers, other franchises from Saban; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 32C; 28/03/2018 – HASBRO CEO BRIAN GOLDNER SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 01/05/2018 – Hasbro Agrees to Buy Power Rangers for About $500M; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro blames Toys ‘R’ Us for dismal first quarter; 17/04/2018 – Hasbro Named One of America’s Most Reputable Companies; 01/05/2018 – Hasbro to acquire Power Rangers, other franchises from Saban; 08/03/2018 – Hasbro to Roll Out Plant-Based Packaging; 16/04/2018 – Hasbro Announces Toy Recycling Program, Offers Free Recycling for Well-Loved Toys and Games

Dearborn Partners Llc decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 3.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc sold 2,538 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 63,916 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.82 million, down from 66,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.52B market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $4.1 during the last trading session, reaching $181.82. About 2.45M shares traded or 92.63% up from the average. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 17.41% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS, CSRA AMEND OFFER PRICE TO $41.25 FROM $40.75; 28/03/2018 – Defense contractor CACI withdraws offer for CSRA; 21/03/2018 – LOCKHEED, GENERAL DYNAMICS ALSO AT SAUDI PRINCE’S U.S. MEETING; 28/03/2018 – While CACI has been trying to scale up through acquisitions, General Dynamics expects a deal with CSRA to help grab more of the U.S. defense budget; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS – CSRA BOARD DETERMINED PROPOSAL FROM CACI INTERNATIONAL COULD NOT REASONABLY BE EXPECTED TO LEAD TO “COMPANY SUPERIOR PROPOSAL”; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS 1Q EPS CONT OPS $2.65, EST. $2.48; 23/03/2018 – General Dynamics Awarded Contract to Synchronize U.S. Army Geospatial Technology Systems; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS CONTRACT HAS POTENTIAL VALUE OF $300M; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Rating To General Dynamics’ New Unsecured Notes; 11/05/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS COMPLETES SALE OF $7.5B NOTES IN SEVEN PARTS

Dearborn Partners Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Assurant Inc (NYSE:AIZ) by 4,165 shares to 177,212 shares, valued at $16.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 13,502 shares in the quarter, for a total of 463,086 shares, and has risen its stake in Prosperity Bancshares Inc (NYSE:PB).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $398,448 activity.

Analysts await General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.68 earnings per share, down 4.96% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.82 per share. GD’s profit will be $774.18M for 16.96 P/E if the $2.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.56 actual earnings per share reported by General Dynamics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.69% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10 were reported by Hillsdale Invest Inc. Greenleaf holds 0.01% or 2,765 shares in its portfolio. Moors And Cabot reported 4,858 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Goelzer Investment, Indiana-based fund reported 2,608 shares. Town & Country Financial Bank & Tru Dba First Bankers Tru holds 0.11% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 1,350 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.12% stake. Homrich And Berg owns 2,622 shares. 1,200 were accumulated by Capital Invest Counsel Incorporated. Chesley Taft And Assocs Limited Company accumulated 2,500 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Duncker Streett & stated it has 267 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Incorporated holds 0.01% or 694 shares. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.12% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Beacon Gru reported 0.21% stake. Utd Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0.06% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Van Eck Assocs owns 161,636 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio.

Aureus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $874.10M and $754.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 672 shares to 17,363 shares, valued at $30.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 15,422 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,857 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class A.

