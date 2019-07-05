As Hasbro (HAS) Market Value Rose, Holder Citadel Advisors Has Trimmed Stake by $16.87 Million; Proto Labs (PRLB) Holder Capital Investment Services Of America Has Upped Its Stake by $3.67 Million as Market Value Declined

Citadel Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Hasbro Inc (HAS) by 95.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc sold 198,478 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.26% with the market. The hedge fund held 9,022 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $767,000, down from 207,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Hasbro Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $106.39. About 788,138 shares traded. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 12.43% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 17/04/2018 – Hasbro Named One of America’s Most Reputable Companies; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro 1Q Intl Rev $287.9M; 01/05/2018 – Hasbro Agrees to Buy Power Rangers for About $500M; 01/05/2018 – The Power Rangers franchise is now a Hasbro property; 15/05/2018 – Hasbro and Special Olympics Join Together to Grow Empathy and Inclusion in Schools Globally; 08/05/2018 – Hasbro (HAS) Active on Renewed Chatter; 23/05/2018 – Hasbro’s Joy for All Brand Acquired by Management-Led Group to Focus on Increasing Impact in the Older Adult Market; 16/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Hasbro’s NERF ENERGY Game Kits to Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia; 01/05/2018 – Hasbro Sees Acquisition Closing During 2Q; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO: TOYS R US LIQUIDIATION IN U.S. TO END DURING 2Q

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc increased its stake in Proto Labs Inc (PRLB) by 41.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc bought 34,929 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 118,261 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.43M, up from 83,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Proto Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $109.98. About 66,802 shares traded. Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) has declined 9.68% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PRLB News: 13/03/2018 – Proto Labs Rises for 9 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 26/04/2018 – Proto Labs 1Q Adj EPS 71c; 23/03/2018 – TABLE-Proto 4298.T -2017/18 group forecast; 26/04/2018 – Proto Labs 1Q EPS 66c; 16/03/2018 – Protolabs Expands Manufacturing Capacity with New Building, Added Machines; 26/04/2018 – Proto Labs 1Q Rev $107.7M; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Proto 4298.T -2017/18 group results; 10/04/2018 – Protolabs Sets Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Proto 4298.T -2017/18 parent results; 25/05/2018 – PROTO LABS: CEO IS EXPECTED TO OWN SHRS TO ALIGN INTERESTS

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macys Inc (Call) (NYSE:M) by 175,100 shares to 1.38M shares, valued at $33.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tivity Health Inc by 731,144 shares in the quarter, for a total of 762,544 shares, and has risen its stake in Trupanion Inc (NYSE:TRUP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold HAS shares while 140 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 109.83 million shares or 0.88% less from 110.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miles Cap, a Iowa-based fund reported 5,983 shares. Fdx Advsr owns 3,019 shares. Opus Inv owns 29,400 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 9,880 shares in its portfolio. Adage Cap Partners Limited Liability has 142,872 shares. Cordasco Financial Network reported 45 shares. Swiss Bankshares owns 444,446 shares. Keybank Association Oh invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability holds 56 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 13,532 were reported by M&T National Bank Corp. American Int Gp Inc invested in 0.02% or 59,320 shares. Aurora Investment Counsel reported 33,199 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel Inc reported 279,879 shares stake. Biltmore Wealth Mngmt Lc invested in 6,272 shares. Wellington Shields Management Ltd Llc has 3,300 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 6.25% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.48 per share. HAS’s profit will be $64.19M for 52.15 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Hasbro, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 142.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold PRLB shares while 63 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 23.33 million shares or 6.82% less from 25.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd has invested 0.01% in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB). Massachusetts-based Granahan Mngmt Ma has invested 0.14% in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB). 64,900 are owned by State Of Wisconsin Invest Board. Renaissance Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company has 4,023 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Com holds 0% or 3,037 shares in its portfolio. Hudock Capital Group Limited Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB). Glenmede Trust Com Na reported 3,447 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet Capital Lp has invested 0% in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB). Arizona State Retirement holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) for 41,625 shares. 18,794 were accumulated by Ubs Asset Americas. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 88,372 shares. Us Bancorporation De reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB). Kbc Nv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) for 9,014 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd holds 0% in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) or 10,022 shares. Redmond Asset Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 0.81% in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB).