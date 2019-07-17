As Hasbro (GSK) Stock Declined, Willis Investment Counsel Has Cut Its Position by $38.37 Million; Tempur Sealy International (TPX) Shareholder Route One Investment Company LP Decreased Its Stake

Route One Investment Company Lp decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) by 16.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Route One Investment Company Lp sold 818,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.27 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $246.51 million, down from 5.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Route One Investment Company Lp who had been investing in Tempur Sealy International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $77.14. About 471,386 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 24.75% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Tempur Sealy International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPX); 14/05/2018 – Iconiq Adds Lam Research, Exits Tempur Sealy: 13F

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Hasbro Inc (GSK) by 82.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel sold 451,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.96% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 95,400 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.11M, down from 546,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Hasbro Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.96 billion market cap company. It closed at $41.18 lastly. It is down 1.15% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GSK News: 27/03/2018 – Novartis sells stake in venture to GSK for $13 bln; 21/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline prescribes commercial reboot for pharma division; 21/05/2018 – JULUCA Dolutegravir/rilpivirine Combines Two Antiretrovirals in a Single-Pill Regimen; 27/03/2018 – GSK says very confident about consumer margin goal of at least 20 pct; 19/04/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L – TO FULLY UNDERSTAND IMPLICATIONS OF ALL-CAUSE MORTALITY OBSERVATION, OFF-TREATMENT DATA ALSO NEED TO BE CONSIDERED. WORK IS ONGOING TO INVESTIGATE THIS FURTHER AND WILL BE…; 28/03/2018 – Teva wins reversal of U.S. jury’s $235 mln GSK drug patent verdict; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE GSK NUCALA OSMO STUDY PRESENTED AT AAAAI-WAO; 07/05/2018 – Ad Age: GSK reviews global media account; 11/05/2018 – Lamictal & Lamictal XR (GlaxoSmithKline) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – STRATEGIC REVIEW WILL INCLUDE AN ASSESSMENT OF GSK’S 72.5% SHAREHOLDING IN COMPANY

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45 billion and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 8,615 shares to 139,221 shares, valued at $18.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GIL) by 469,815 shares in the quarter, for a total of 547,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New Del (NASDAQ:VSEC).

More notable recent GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “GSK Prescribes A $3.5bn Bond In 3 Parts – Seeking Alpha” on March 21, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Eli Lilly vs. GlaxoSmithKline – The Motley Fool” published on March 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “GlaxoSmithKline: Watching Dividend Trends Closely – Seeking Alpha” on January 26, 2019. More interesting news about GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “VBI Shares Plunge On Mixed Late-Stage Hepatitis B Vaccine Trial Results – Benzinga” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Glaxo offers concessions to address Pfizer deal concerns – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Analysts await GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, down 15.58% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.77 per share. GSK’s profit will be $1.64B for 15.84 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by GlaxoSmithKline plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.72% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, up 26.92% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.52 per share. TPX’s profit will be $36.12M for 29.22 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.22% EPS growth.

Route One Investment Company Lp, which manages about $1.78 billion and $4.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) by 197,000 shares to 8.12 million shares, valued at $522.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Post Holdings Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 97,003 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.92 million shares, and has risen its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW).

More notable recent Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “VC Deals: Mattress Company Casper Counts Unicorns – Seeking Alpha” on March 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why First Solar, Guardant Health, and Tempur Sealy International Jumped Today – Motley Fool” published on April 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tempur Sealy International (TPX) Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2018. More interesting news about Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Tempur Sealy News: Why TPX Stock Is Moving Today – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “TempurSealy: A Silver Lining To Its Recent Troubles – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 26, 2018.