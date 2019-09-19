As Hasbro Com (HAS) Market Value Rose, Jackson Square Partners Has Lowered by $36.33 Million Its Stake; Equity Commonwealth (EQC) Stake Has Upped by Cove Street Capital Llc

Jackson Square Partners Llc decreased its stake in Hasbro Inc Com (HAS) by 6.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Square Partners Llc sold 346,012 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.68% . The institutional investor held 5.01 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $529.73 million, down from 5.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Square Partners Llc who had been investing in Hasbro Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $120.87. About 107,196 shares traded. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 22.14% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 23/04/2018 – HASBRO 1Q FRANCHISE BRANDS REV. -19%; 09/04/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Hasbro’s NERF ENERGY Game Kits to Boys & Girls Clubs of Hartford, Conn., Kicking off National Boys &; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO 1Q CALL HAS ENDED; 01/05/2018 – HASBRO TO BUY SABAN BRANDS’ POWER RANGERS & OTHER ENTERTAINMENT; 24/04/2018 – HASBRO INC HAS.O : MKM PARTNERS CUTS FAIR VALUE TO $92 FROM $96; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro 1Q Loss $112.5M; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO: REITERATES 2018 OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN TO BE UNCHANGED; 01/05/2018 – Hasbro’s Saban Deal Reunites CEO Goldner With Power Rangers; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO 1Q EMERGING BRANDS REV. -6%; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO: TOYS R US REVENUE HIT TO DIMINISH IN 3Q AND 4Q

Cove Street Capital Llc increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth (EQC) by 24.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc bought 87,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% . The hedge fund held 447,940 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.57M, up from 360,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Equity Commonwealth for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.65. About 58,278 shares traded. Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) has risen 16.50% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.50% the S&P500. Some Historical EQC News: 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $58.6 MLN VS $99.6 MLN; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 14C, EST. 18C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Equity Commonwealth, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQC); 14/03/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – PRIOR REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 15, 2018; 14/03/2018 – Equity Commonwealth Announces $150 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY SAME PROPERTY CASH NOI INCREASED 4.3%; 14/03/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH REPORTS $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q EPS $1.48; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY SAME PROPERTY NOI DECREASED 2.1%; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q FFO 5c/Shr

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78 million and $775.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc by 52,672 shares to 427,513 shares, valued at $22.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.28 in 2019Q1.

