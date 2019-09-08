As Harvard Bioscience (HBIO) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Adirondack Research & Management Decreased Position by $471,664; Holder Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Increased Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Holding

Adirondack Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Harvard Bioscience Inc (HBIO) by 21.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc sold 117,916 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.87% . The institutional investor held 435,007 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88 million, down from 552,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Harvard Bioscience Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.35M market cap company. It closed at $2.49 lastly. It is down 55.32% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HBIO News: 01/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Subsidiary Data Sciences International Launches Two Telemetry Implants to Enhance Neuroscience Research; 01/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Subsidiary Multi Channel Systems Launches Beta Cell Screening System for Diabetes Research, Entering New Seg; 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience 1Q Adj EPS 3c; 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Tightening Expected Ranges for Both Rev and Diluted EPS in 2018 Guidance; 13/03/2018 Harvard Bioscience Company Marketing Set By Janney for Mar. 19; 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Narrows 2018 View To Rev $120M-$123M; 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 13c; 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience 1Q Rev $26.8M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Harvard Bioscience Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBIO); 19/03/2018 – Harvard Bioscience at Company Marketing Hosted By Janney Today

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 51.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc bought 39,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 114,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.24M, up from 75,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $173.25. About 4.68 million shares traded or 131.46% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Employment Report Details (Table); 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 THE NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS DECREASED BY 19.9%; 11/04/2018 – Automatic Data Processing Boosts Dividend By 9.5% — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 FRENCH OVERSEAS TERRITORIES (+11.9%), MIDDLE EAST (+4.0%), AFRICA (+1.5%) AND ASIA-PACIFIC (+1.2%) WERE UP; 10/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Franchise Report (Table); 07/03/2018 – French Government to Launch Full Privatization of ADP -BFM Business; 05/04/2018 – REG-Aéroports de Paris SA: Appointments within Groupe ADP; 13/03/2018 – PERSHING CITES PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT PURPOSES FOR ADP SALES; 15/05/2018 – Two More Activist Funds Build Stakes in ADP; 02/05/2018 – ADP RAISING FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 16%- 17%

Since August 9, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $174,204 activity. Shares for $50,524 were bought by Loewald Thomas W on Tuesday, August 20. On Friday, August 9 Eade Katherine A. bought $98,830 worth of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) or 39,915 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 3 investors sold HBIO shares while 30 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 26.95 million shares or 0.44% more from 26.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedge Capital Mgmt L LP Nc holds 236,095 shares. Spark Inv Ltd Liability reported 33,200 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag stated it has 80,455 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Greenwood Cap Associate Limited Liability reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO). California State Teachers Retirement System holds 56,471 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0% or 63,869 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP stated it has 2.05M shares. Zebra Capital Llc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO). Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & accumulated 88,369 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Meeder Asset Management accumulated 1,047 shares or 0% of the stock. White Pine Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 15,500 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP reported 15,896 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Adirondack & Mngmt holds 1.17% in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) or 435,007 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO).

Analysts await Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.03 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.02 per share. HBIO’s profit will be $1.14M for 20.75 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Harvard Bioscience, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Harvard Bioscience, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Harvard Bioscience Subsidiary Data Sciences International Wins Award for Best Achievement of Operational Excellence in Pharmaceuticals & Life Sciences – GlobeNewswire” published on April 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microcaps mostly among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Holliston-based life sciences company appoints new CFO – Boston Business Journal” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ADP rises 1.3% after OCC authorizes ADP Trust – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Canadian non-farm payroll employment rose by 73,700 in July – ADP – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why Momentum Investors Will Love Automatic Data Processing (ADP) – Nasdaq” on February 15, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ADP’s Payroll Processing Revenues Could Touch $10 Billion This Fiscal Year – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly Economic Release Summary: Construction Employment Up, Construction Spending Is In Contraction – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc, which manages about $13.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 125,352 shares to 763,822 shares, valued at $121.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 86,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,270 shares, and cut its stake in Wolverine World Wide Inc (NYSE:WWW).