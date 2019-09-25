As Hartford Finl Svcs Group Incco (HIG) Shares Rose, Gabelli Funds Cut by $660,000 Its Holding; Grainger W W (GWW) Market Valuation Rose While Capstone Financial Advisors Has Upped by $501,160 Its Holding

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (GWW) by 20.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc bought 1,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 11,081 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.97M, up from 9,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $289.49. About 50,695 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 02/04/2018 Grainger Names Thomas Okray CFO; 25/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 6.3 PCT TO $1.36/SHR; 02/04/2018 – W.W. Grainger: Chief People Officer Joseph High to Retire; 23/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Year Sales Guidance to Range of 5% to 8%; 16/04/2018 – W W Grainger Inc expected to post earnings of $3.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises 2018 View To EPS $14.30-EPS $15.30; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Grainger’s senior unsecured rating to A3 and short-term rating to P-2; outlook stable; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Net $231.5M; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N SAYS CFO RON JADIN TO RETIRE

Gabelli Funds Llc decreased its stake in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Incco (HIG) by 4.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.12% . The institutional investor held 264,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.74 million, down from 276,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Incco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $60.18. About 262,620 shares traded. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) has risen 9.42% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HIG News: 14/05/2018 – York Adds Hartford Financial, Exits Qualcomm: 13F; 03/04/2018 – Hartford Financial Services Gr CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 18 Mos; 26/04/2018 – The Hartford Reports First Quarter 2018 Income From Continuing Operations, After Tax, Of $428 Million ($1.18 Per Diluted Share); 13/03/2018 – Hartford Fincl: Amendment Would Reset Minimum Consolidated Net Worth Fincl Covenant to $9B; 26/04/2018 – The Hartford Book Value/Share $36.06 at Quarter’s End; 09/04/2018 – The Hartford Launches Admitted Cyber Liability Policy; 26/04/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – AT QTR END, BOOK VALUE PER DILUTED SHARE OF $36.06 DECLINED 3% FROM DEC. 31, 2017; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hartford Financial Services Group , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIG); 26/04/2018 – Hartford Financial 1Q Adj EPS $1.27; 13/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES – EXPECTED AMENDMENT ON OR ABOUT MARCH END WILL ALSO AUTOMATICALLY REPLACE CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH AN AMENDED, RESTATED ONE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.68 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 50 investors sold GWW shares while 201 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 38.56 million shares or 10.60% less from 43.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Logan Cap Mngmt has invested 0.04% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Lodestar Investment Counsel Ltd Llc Il reported 3,472 shares. The New York-based Mufg Americas Corp has invested 0.01% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Wendell David has invested 0.25% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt accumulated 207,699 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Coho Limited invested in 472,623 shares. Nbt Comml Bank N A New York reported 6,390 shares stake. 43,147 were accumulated by Prudential Fin Inc. Jensen Mgmt Inc has invested 0.01% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Amica Mutual Insur Company reported 0.05% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Thomas Story Son Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.23% or 1,678 shares. Foyston Gordon & Payne has invested 1.02% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Cornerstone Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 109 shares. Assetmark Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 165 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 24,576 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $618.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (Prn) (VWO) by 9,667 shares to 24,367 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Mun Bd Fd Inc by 6,674 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,098 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Analysts await The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.27 earnings per share, up 10.43% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.15 per share. HIG’s profit will be $459.21M for 11.85 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual earnings per share reported by The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.51% negative EPS growth.

Gabelli Funds Llc, which manages about $25.90B and $15.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vodafone Group Adr (NASDAQ:VOD) by 46,200 shares to 1.13M shares, valued at $18.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackstone Group LP Com Unit (NYSE:BX) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 163,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Nebula Acquisition Corp Com Cl.