As Hartford Finl Svcs Group (HIG) Stock Value Rose, Holder Franklin Resources Has Trimmed Position; Soroban Capital Partners LP Has Lowered Norfolk Southern (NSC) Holding by $165.96 Million

Franklin Resources Inc decreased its stake in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (HIG) by 5.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc sold 858,701 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 16.12 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $801.29M, down from 16.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $57.96. About 837,158 shares traded. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) has risen 0.91% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.52% the S&P500. Some Historical HIG News: 26/04/2018 – Hartford Financial 1Q Adj EPS $1.27; 26/04/2018 – Hartford Financial 1Q Net $597M; 30/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP – ON MARCH 29, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO $1 BLN FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED OCTOBER 31, 2014 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Hartford Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – Hartford Funds Leads ETF Growth With 9.1% in Week; 13/03/2018 – Hartford Fincl to Enter Into Amendment In Existing Credit Pact; 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.’s Senior Unsecured Notes; 30/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP-AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT WILL PROVIDE FOR REVOLVING LOANS AS WELL AS FOR ISSUANCE OF LETTERS OF CREDIT UP TO $750 MLN; 30/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP-AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT WILL ALSO PERMIT CO TO REQUEST INCREASE OF CREDIT FACILITY BY UP TO ADDITIONAL $500 MLN; 04/04/2018 – New Survey From The Hartford And MIT AgeLab Finds Homeowners Age 50+ Delay Home Maintenance

Soroban Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 32.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp sold 892,232 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.82M shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $339.42M, down from 2.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $191.49. About 913,139 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 07/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern submits comments responding to FRA request for information on automation; 20/03/2018 – General Electric announces 225 orders for refurbished locomotives; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern response to TRC Capital’s ‘mini-tender’ offer; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $192 FROM $186; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY COAL REVENUE $434 MLN VS $420 MLN; 06/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY – ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION – IN DAYTON, MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OHIO; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee Arch Bridge; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q EPS $1.93; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS PARTNERS WITH PLUG AND PLAY TO DRIVE INNOVATION IN SUPPLY CHAIN LOGISTICS; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Tops Views, Increases Buyback Program — Earnings Review

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $952,214 activity. 519 shares valued at $94,117 were sold by Zampi Jason Andrew on Thursday, February 14.

Soroban Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $10.82B and $5.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 1.02M shares to 2.92M shares, valued at $123.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 541,653 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.08 million shares, and has risen its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $726.98M for 17.35 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold HIG shares while 152 reduced holdings.

Analysts await The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $1.11 EPS, down 1.77% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.13 per share. HIG’s profit will be $401.24M for 13.05 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.14% negative EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $110,869 activity.

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 1.58 million shares to 20.49M shares, valued at $1.30 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 630,707 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.65M shares, and has risen its stake in Nevro Corp.