As Hartford Finl Svcs Group (HIG) Share Price Rose, Clear Harbor Asset Management Has Cut Position by $616,616; Middleton & Co Has Upped Its Equinix (EQIX) Holding by $375,990; Stock Value Rose

Middleton & Co Inc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 6.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc bought 830 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 13,041 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.91M, up from 12,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $8.17 during the last trading session, reaching $528.03. About 221,942 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (HIG) by 8.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc sold 12,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.12% . The institutional investor held 138,739 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.90 million, down from 151,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $57.94. About 975,698 shares traded. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) has risen 9.42% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HIG News: 13/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES – EXPECTED AMENDMENT ON OR ABOUT MARCH END WILL ALSO AUTOMATICALLY REPLACE CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH AN AMENDED, RESTATED ONE; 26/04/2018 – The Hartford 1Q Adj EPS $1.27; 26/04/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC QTRLY EARNED PREMIUMS $3,927 MLN VS $3,438 MLN; 04/04/2018 – New Survey From The Hartford And MIT AgeLab Finds Homeowners Age 50+ Delay Home Maintenance; 15/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES – IN PROCESS OF AMENDING, EXTENDING REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, WITH REDUCTION IN SIZE OF FACILITY TO $750 MLN; 13/03/2018 – Hartford Fincl: Amendment Would Reset Minimum Consolidated Net Worth Fincl Covenant to $9B; 26/04/2018 – The Hartford Book Value/Share $36.06 at Quarter’s End; 13/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES – EXPECTS TO ENTER INTO AMENDMENT TO ITS EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH CERTAIN FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ON OR ABOUT MARCH END; 30/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP-AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT WILL PROVIDE FOR REVOLVING LOANS AS WELL AS FOR ISSUANCE OF LETTERS OF CREDIT UP TO $750 MLN; 13/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINL EXPECTS TO ENTER AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, which manages about $493.82M and $493.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 93,598 shares to 94,098 shares, valued at $3.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 32,375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,467 shares, and has risen its stake in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold HIG shares while 152 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 307.57 million shares or 2.18% less from 314.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark owns 320 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 102,928 shares. 3.78M are held by Prudential Public Limited Co. 1.63 million were accumulated by Charles Schwab Mngmt Incorporated. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP accumulated 344,500 shares. Fort Limited Partnership invested in 0.02% or 2,234 shares. Fjarde Ap accumulated 0.07% or 112,107 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested in 19,000 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Valley Natl Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) for 36 shares. National Pension Serv holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) for 426,980 shares. Bbva Compass State Bank has 0.2% invested in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.09% in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). Wells Fargo Communication Mn reported 1.19 million shares. The Australia-based Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of has invested 0.04% in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG).

Middleton & Co Inc, which manages about $602.39M and $623.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 2,169 shares to 68,455 shares, valued at $13.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 2,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,921 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Fund Mgmt has 0.16% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 51,245 shares. Ithaka Gp Ltd holds 500 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Uss Limited holds 2.34% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) or 459,301 shares. Eii holds 921 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Biltmore Wealth Limited Liability Company holds 0.31% or 1,286 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Aviva Pcl owns 196,350 shares. Security Management Incorporated reported 5.55% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Adell Harriman & Carpenter Incorporated owns 23,428 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jump Trading Ltd Company reported 0.12% stake. Chevy Chase Trust Hldg stated it has 69,478 shares. Crosslink Capital has 1.82% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 16,200 shares. Two Sigma Llc holds 995 shares. Moreover, Tiedemann Advsrs has 0.04% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 1,722 shares.