As Hartford Finl Svcs Group (HIG) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Samlyn Capital Decreased Holding by $8.71 Million; As Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Valuation Rose, Ci Investments Cut Stake by $990,000

Samlyn Capital Llc decreased its stake in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (HIG) by 15.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc analyzed 158,296 shares as the company's stock rose 12.12% . The hedge fund held 876,883 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.86M, down from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $21.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $58.87. About 249,561 shares traded. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) has risen 9.42% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.42% the S&P500.

Ci Investments Inc decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 7.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc analyzed 10,000 shares as the company's stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 130,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.97M, down from 140,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $49.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $97.89. About 319,644 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Ci Investments Inc, which manages about $17.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 36,362 shares to 260,935 shares, valued at $31.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 28,244 shares in the quarter, for a total of 350,909 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Analysts await Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.69 EPS, down 11.54% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.78 per share. MMC’s profit will be $349.36M for 35.47 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold MMC shares while 213 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 420.00 million shares or 0.42% more from 418.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Gamco Et Al has invested 0% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Yorktown Management And holds 0.08% or 2,100 shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0.06% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). 97,909 were reported by Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership. 122,329 are owned by Proshare Advsr Lc. Sei Invests reported 288,349 shares. Cleararc Cap accumulated 7,611 shares. Walleye Trading Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Llc owns 5.28 million shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Abner Herrman & Brock Limited Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Dorsey & Whitney Com Llc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al accumulated 17,982 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Rmb Capital Mngmt Limited Liability owns 99,976 shares. Dumont And Blake Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Victory Cap Management Inc holds 0.01% or 52,753 shares in its portfolio.

Samlyn Capital Llc, which manages about $7.24B and $4.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 1.89 million shares to 2.23 million shares, valued at $182.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc (Call) by 83,123 shares in the quarter, for a total of 239,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CLVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 30 investors sold HIG shares while 155 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 311.43 million shares or 1.25% more from 307.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bb&T reported 26,602 shares. Minnesota-based Stonebridge Cap Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership owns 0.02% invested in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) for 54,325 shares. Hartford Fincl reported 2,653 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.04% invested in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). Aviva Public Ltd reported 132,079 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md reported 779,902 shares stake. Transamerica Financial Incorporated reported 9 shares. British Columbia Inv Mgmt has 0.09% invested in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) for 200,602 shares. D E Shaw Inc holds 0.21% or 3.00 million shares. Tower Capital Ltd Llc (Trc) holds 0% or 515 shares. 14,276 are owned by Daiwa Securities Gp. Profund Advsrs Limited Co accumulated 9,234 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cetera Advisor Limited Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). Dnb Asset Management As invested in 0% or 62,620 shares.

Analysts await The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.27 EPS, up 10.43% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.15 per share. HIG’s profit will be $458.10 million for 11.59 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual EPS reported by The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.51% negative EPS growth.