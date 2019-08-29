As Hartford Financial Svcs Grp (HIG) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Marathon Asset Management Llp Trimmed Position by $2.70 Million; Ejf Capital Lowered Its Holding in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by $1.12 Million

Ejf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 44.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc sold 24,272 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 30,728 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43 million, down from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.22B market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $52.85. About 102,515 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aercap’s Baa3 Senior Unsecured Rating, Upgrades Junior Subordinated Debt Rating To Ba1(hyb); 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite; 26/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 23/03/2018 – Barings Alternative Investments Expands Aviation Investment Platform Through Partnership with Genesis Aircraft Services; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV – NEW $200 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZED, WHICH WILL RUN THROUGH SEPTEMBER 30, 2018; 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the First Quarter 2018; 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s largest disclosed long positions at the time of the letter were AerCap, Bayer, Brighthouse Financial, General Motors and gold; 10/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference May 8; 04/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Marathon Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Hartford Financial Svcs Grp (HIG) by 2.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Llp sold 53,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.12% . The hedge fund held 2.12M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.15M, down from 2.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Hartford Financial Svcs Grp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $58.38. About 218,525 shares traded. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) has risen 9.42% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HIG News: 03/04/2018 – Hartford Financial Services Gr CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 18 Mos; 13/03/2018 – Hartford Fincl: Amendment Would Reset Minimum Consolidated Net Worth Fincl Covenant to $9B; 26/04/2018 – The Hartford 1Q Adj EPS $1.27; 13/03/2018 – Hartford Fincl to Enter Into Amendment In Existing Credit Pact; 26/04/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL 1Q CORE EPS $1.27, EST. $1.07; 15/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES – IN PROCESS OF AMENDING, EXTENDING REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, WITH REDUCTION IN SIZE OF FACILITY TO $750 MLN; 14/05/2018 – York Adds Hartford Financial, Exits Qualcomm: 13F; 30/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP-AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT WILL ALSO PERMIT CO TO REQUEST INCREASE OF CREDIT FACILITY BY UP TO ADDITIONAL $500 MLN; 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.’s Senior Unsecured Notes; 07/05/2018 – Hartford Funds Leads ETF Growth With 9.1% in Week

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold HIG shares while 152 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 307.57 million shares or 2.18% less from 314.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Marathon Asset Management Llp, which manages about $50.94B and $7.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Class C by 4,679 shares to 110,300 shares, valued at $129.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold AER shares while 98 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 119.57 million shares or 6.19% less from 127.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $837.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF) by 103,738 shares to 550,802 shares, valued at $7.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.