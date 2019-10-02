As Harsco (HSC) Market Valuation Rose, Cubist Systematic Strategies Has Trimmed Holding by $719,604; Unilever Plc (UL) Holder Allen Investment Management Lowered Position

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Harsco Corp (HSC) by 79.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc sold 26,652 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The institutional investor held 7,014 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $192,000, down from 33,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Harsco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $17.03. About 58,504 shares traded. Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) has declined 4.83% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.83% the S&P500. Some Historical HSC News: 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Harsco May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Straight Gain; 29/05/2018 – HARSCO BUYS ALTEK FOR £45M; 02/05/2018 – HARSCO 1Q REV. $408M, EST. $391.0M (2 EST.); 21/05/2018 – Harsco Renews and Extends Logistics and Packaging Contract With ArcelorMittal Atlantique & Lorraine (AMAL) in France; 29/05/2018 – Harsco Acquires ALTEK, A Leading Supplier Of Innovative Environmental And Technology Products To The Global Aluminum Industry; 02/05/2018 – Harsco Sees 2Q GAAP and Adjusted EPS From Continuing Ops of 30c to 35c; 02/05/2018 – Harsco 1Q Rev $408M; 25/04/2018 – Harsco Shareholders Elect Eight Director Nominees to Board; 02/05/2018 – HARSCO SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 30C TO 35C, EST. 28C (2 EST.); 29/05/2018 – Harsco: Altek Acquistion Has Contingent Consideration Subject to Future Fincl Performance of Altek

Allen Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Unilever Plc (UL) by 16.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc analyzed 11,626 shares as the company's stock declined 0.22% . The hedge fund held 57,134 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.54M, down from 68,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Unilever Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $156.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $59.42. About 438,676 shares traded. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500.

Allen Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.32B and $3.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 7,667 shares to 152,387 shares, valued at $164.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12,565 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $5.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM) by 123,989 shares to 129,505 shares, valued at $14.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pagseguro Digital Ltd by 12,148 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,552 shares, and has risen its stake in Coresite Rlty Corp (NYSE:COR).

Analysts await Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, down 10.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.4 per share. HSC’s profit will be $28.90 million for 11.83 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Harsco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 71.43% EPS growth.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $72,473 activity.