As Harsco Corp. (HSC) Shares Rose, Shareholder Oberweis Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding by $378,000; Wesbanco Bank Increased Its Chevron (CVX) Holding by $2.26 Million

Wesbanco Bank Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 7.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wesbanco Bank Inc bought 18,344 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 264,168 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.54 million, up from 245,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $118.02. About 2.12M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Chevron Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVX); 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO SEES OIL ‘RANGE-BOUND’ NEAR CURRENT PRICES FOR 2018; 09/03/2018 – Chevron Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA RES. TO BUY CHEVRON’S STAKE IN ELK HILLS OIL FIELD; 19/04/2018 – Oil major Total will not give up on Venezuela, says Total CEO; 16/03/2018 – Chevron, Oil Giants Lose Latest Fight Over Climate Jurisdiction; 27/04/2018 – Chevron Blows Through All Profit Forecasts Amid Crude Rally; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 11:32 AM; 11/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281902 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT; 23/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Harsco Corp. (HSC) by 46.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold 18,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The institutional investor held 22,000 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $444,000, down from 40,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Harsco Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $17.48. About 264,098 shares traded. Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) has declined 4.83% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.83% the S&P500. Some Historical HSC News: 02/05/2018 – HARSCO BOOSTS FORECAST; 02/05/2018 – Harsco Corp Announces $75 M Shr Repurchase Authorization; 29/05/2018 – Harsco Acquires ALTEK, A Leading Supplier Of Innovative Environmental And Technology Products To The Global Aluminum Industry; 02/05/2018 – Harsco Sees 2Q GAAP and Adjusted EPS From Continuing Ops of 30c to 35c; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in Harsco; 25/04/2018 – Harsco Shareholders Elect Eight Director Nominees to Board; 02/05/2018 – HARSCO SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 30C TO 35C, EST. 28C (2 EST.); 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Harsco May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Harsco May Benefit, Industry Posts 13th Straight Gain; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Harsco Corporation’s IDR at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Wesbanco Bank Inc, which manages about $900.26 million and $2.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1,876 shares to 102,223 shares, valued at $24.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.36 EPS, down 10.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.4 per share. HSC’s profit will be $27.33M for 12.14 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Harsco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 71.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 21 investors sold HSC shares while 76 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 67.18 million shares or 1.57% more from 66.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10 billion and $498.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Upland Software Inc. by 111,490 shares to 162,390 shares, valued at $6.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.